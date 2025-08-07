Let ’em Run fires strongly at two tracks ahead of big weekend

By Sean Miller and Fred York

Let ’em Run Review of 8/2/25 and Preview of 8/9/25

We made a triumphant return to Gulfstream Park on Saturday and didn’t miss a beat, connecting on several strong plays. If you followed Let ’em Run, the winners came early and often — and we even sprinkled in a live play during the Fourstardave Stakes at Saratoga. Let’s break it all down.

Gulfstream Park Recap

Race 7

We kicked off the day with a bang. Contender #6 Triumphant Road got the job done, paying $9.80 to win. Our top pick and other contender filled out the trifecta — a clean sweep to start the card.

Race 8

Momentum cooled a bit here. All three of our selections ran respectable races but could only manage a third-place finish.

Race 9

Back on track fast. Our Speed Play of the Day wired the field, cashing at $6.20, while Contender #1 Spy Hunter chased gamely to complete the exacta.

Race 10

Contender #8 Steppe thrived on the drop in class and made a big return, scoring at $8.40.

Race 11

We closed out strong as Top Pick #7 Sigan Viendo made full use of the blinkers and delivered at $4.40. Contender #4 Flag Officer ran well for third.

Overall at Gulfstream

Our One Hit Wonders finished 2-for-5, and two other contenders got there as well. While we missed on the Pick 5, we delivered value across the board and kept it profitable.

Saratoga Spotlight

Race 8 – The Fourstardave Stakes

Top Pick #8 Deterministic was dominant in a loaded field, stretching his win streak to three and paying $11.20.

Race 11 – The Whitney Stakes

Top Pick #9 Fierceness couldn’t fire late, finishing a distant fourth in a star-studded field. Sierra Leone proved best and stamped a ticket to the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November at Del Mar.

Overall at Saratoga

We went 1-for-2 on the day, giving us three wins from seven races with our “One Hit Wonders” across both tracks. Not bad if you jumped aboard.

What’s Next – 8/9/25 Preview

We’re back at it this Saturday, August 9, attacking the Late Pick 5 at Gulfstream Park (Races 7–11). The sequence features two strong 75K stakes races, and you know we’ll be live with picks and info on race day.

We’ll also break down the Grade 1 Sword Dancer Stakes (Race 10 at Saratoga) — a mile and a half turf marathon with a big purse and bigger implications for Del Mar this fall.

Huge thanks to top handicapper John Kostin, who joined us live Saturday from Saratoga. He brought heat and insight — and he’ll be joining us again throughout the season as a key part of the team.

Tune In and Let ‘em Run

Catch us Thursday at 8 PM for the One Hit Wonders Podcast, then Saturday at 12:30 p.m., on Capital Sports Network where we go deep on all our plays, track trends, and more.

Stay locked in, and as always —

Let ‘em Run.