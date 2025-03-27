Let‘em Run: Florida & Arkansas Derby Showdowns

Justify (1), with jockey Mike Smith up, crosses the finish line to win the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race and the Triple Crown, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Let’em Run: Gulfstream Park (Races 10-14) & The Arkansas Derby

The final Saturday of March delivers an electrifying lineup of stakes races, headlined by the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park and the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park—both crucial stepping stones on the road to the Kentucky Derby. This all-stakes Late Pick 5 at Gulfstream is loaded with talented fields, featuring top-tier turf and dirt runners, promising high-stakes action and lucrative betting opportunities: Let’em Run will be right there.

The Florida Derby, a premier prep race, has historically been a launchpad for some of the sport’s biggest names, and this year’s edition looks just as competitive. Meanwhile, over at Oaklawn Park, the Arkansas Derby offers another highly anticipated showdown, with contenders vying for vital Derby qualification points. With young stars emerging and seasoned runners looking to solidify their status, both races should provide thrilling finishes.

Let’em Run Key Note:

A major storyline heading into these races is the unexpected shake-up in the jockey colony due to injuries sustained by Junior Alvarado and Tyler Gaffalione. Both riders were set to pilot key contenders across multiple stakes, meaning several high-profile mounts will have last-minute rider changes. Keep an eye on the final jockey assignments, as these changes could impact race dynamics and betting strategies.

With championship-caliber fields, high drama, and Kentucky Derby dreams on the line, this weekend’s action is a must-watch for racing fans and bettors alike. Here are the Let’em Run team’s picks, and make sure you check out Let’em Run on X.

Race 10 – 4:06 PM EST

7 ½ Furlongs (Turf) – Sanibel Island Stakes ($165K)

#2 Mrs Worldwide (4-1) – Took to turf beautifully last time, just missing at a mile. Cuts back in distance, and Luis Saez stays aboard for Bryan Lynch.

– Took to turf beautifully last time, just missing at a mile. Cuts back in distance, and Luis Saez stays aboard for Bryan Lynch. #8 Bunratty Manor (Ire) (8-1) – Speedy Irish-bred filly nearly stole one last out. Frankie Dettori has been cold, but on turf, leaving him out is risky.

– Speedy Irish-bred filly nearly stole one last out. Frankie Dettori has been cold, but on turf, leaving him out is risky. #6 Civetta (9-2) – Class drop should help this stalker. Already a winner at this trip, Irad Ortiz retains the mount for Brendan Walsh.

Race 11 – 4:40 PM EST

7 Furlongs (Dirt) – Army Mule Stakes ($165K)

#4 Knightsbridge (9-5) – Powerful maiden winner at Churchill Downs, romping by 10+ lengths. Race shape favors his style. Jockey update pending, but whoever gets the call— LOOK OUT!

– Powerful maiden winner at Churchill Downs, romping by 10+ lengths. Race shape favors his style. Jockey update pending, but whoever gets the call— #8 Inveigled (7-2) – Paco Lopez sticks after a solid stalking effort. Lost all chance two back at the break, but working well for this.

– Paco Lopez sticks after a solid stalking effort. Lost all chance two back at the break, but working well for this. #10 Goin Up (30-1) – Tampa invader with a 7-for-14 career record and 2-for-2 on dirt. Randy Allen Jr.’s only ride of the day—could surprise at a price.

Race 12 – 5:15 PM EST

1 1/16 Miles (Turf) – Sand Springs Stakes ($165K)

#12 In Our Time (2-1) – Lone “E8” on Brisnet, drops in class. Post 12 isn’t ideal, but speed kills, and expect an aggressive ride from whoever replaces Gaffalione.

– Lone “E8” on Brisnet, drops in class. Post 12 isn’t ideal, but speed kills, and expect an aggressive ride from whoever replaces Gaffalione. #2 Spinning Colors (30-1) – Javier Castellano will make the most of the inside draw. Has faced top-tier competition.

– Javier Castellano will make the most of the inside draw. Has faced top-tier competition. #6 Breath Away (GB) (4-1) – Would love a pace battle up front. Dylan Davis can work out a perfect trip for Christophe Clement.

Race 13 – 5:57 PM EST

1 Mile (Turf) – Appleton Stakes ($165K)

#6 Abrumar (4-1) – 3-for-3 at Gulfstream Park and 2-for-3 at this trip. Saffie Joseph and Edgar Zayas team up with a horse who relishes these conditions.

– 3-for-3 at Gulfstream Park and 2-for-3 at this trip. Saffie Joseph and Edgar Zayas team up with a horse who relishes these conditions. #9 Major Dude (7-5) – Todd Pletcher/Irad Ortiz combo, gets class relief. Question is, does shortening to a mile suit him?

– Todd Pletcher/Irad Ortiz combo, gets class relief. Question is, does shortening to a mile suit him? #11 Ice Chocolat (Brz) (7-2) – Showed a new front-running gear last time. If Joel Rosario employs the same tactics, he could be tough to catch.

Race 14 – 6:42 PM EST

1 1/8 Miles (Dirt) – Curlin Florida Derby ($1M)

💥 Major jockey changes expected—stay tuned for updates!

#9 Tappan Street (5-1) – Luis Saez stays aboard for Brad Cox. Improving with each start—hitting the top two here secures a Kentucky Derby ticket.

– Luis Saez stays aboard for Brad Cox. Improving with each start—hitting the top two here secures a Kentucky Derby ticket. #1 Neoequos (10-1) – Might be the speed of the speed from the rail. Saffie & Zayas have been lethal at Gulfstream, and his recent March 16th work was 🔥 .

– Might be the speed of the speed from the rail. Saffie & Zayas have been lethal at Gulfstream, and his recent . #10 Sovereignty (8-5) – Manny Franco replaces Junior Alvarado. First time with a new jockey, but Franco is no slouch. This colt has a nose for the wire.

The Arkansas Derby – Race 13 (7:48 PM EST)

1 1/8 Miles (Dirt) – Arkansas Derby ($1.25M)