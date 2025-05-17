Let’em Run gives you everything you need to know about the 150th running of the Preakness today.

By: Fred York and Jim Williams

Let’em Run will take a trip on Saturday to Old Hill Top in Baltimore for the second leg of the Triple Crown, marking the 150th and final Preakness race to be held at Pimlico. The absence of Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty has left a very strong field to consider, with the early favorite being Journalism at 8-5. This three-year-old colt finished as the runner-up in the Kentucky Derby and has demonstrated impressive speed and stamina. Other strong contenders include Sandman at 4-1, Clever Again at 5-1, and River Thames at 9-2.

After the race the old Pimlico Track will be demolished to make way for a new state-of-the-art racetrack complex, which is expected to cost over a billion dollars.

The Preakness Stakes will move to nearby Laurel Park in 2026 while construction of the new Pimlico takes place, with the aim of the second jewel of horse racing returning Triple Crown returning to its historic home in Baltimore in 2027.

“I’m going to really miss it,” 89-year-old Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas said. “It’s always been one of my favorites, and I speak for the other trainers, too. I have never talked to a trainer that worked through the Preakness that didn’t enjoy this the most.”

HERE ARE THE DETAILS—

Let ‘em Run Gulfstream Park Late P5 Races 7 – 11. Preakness Stakes Pick.

Race 7 4:03 EST 1 1/16 Mile Turf OC 25K/N1X

9 Smiling Ellie 5-2 Stuck on the AE list, Change to Jockey Morelos and extra distance a plus.

Came 1in 2nd last out in a key race behind solid horse DoGooder… style fits.

8 Curlin’s Girl 6-1 Change to trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. who hits at 30% 1st off claim, Jockey

Arrieta gets the ride, was off a while, but working out well for return.

6 Ashima 9-5 Clear favorite looking for 6 in a row. Lifetime record is super, never traveled this

distance on Turf before…hmmmm.

Race 8 4:37 EST 1 1/16 Synthetic CLM 8KN2L

** Real head scratcher of a race **

5 Bonmati 8-1 Going to take a swing with this gal, getting in light with apprentice Luis

Fuenmayor and back to synthetic. Could be speed of speed if clean break, and trainer Jose

Castro has solid stats.

3 Aranciata 8-1 Strong rider Edgar Zayas stays aboard after filly had no shot last out, going

short on synthetic. Stretching out and Zayas aboard could be the key.

4 China Blue 3-1 Led for a long way last out, and hot jockey Edwin Gonzalez stays

aboard.Trainer Jose D’Angelo and Gonzalez win alot together, if top pick does not fire, this gal

should pick up the pieces.

Race 9 5:09 EST 5 Furlongs Turf The Roar Stakes 75K

** Nice little Stakes sprint race **

2 Rolando 7-2 Going to go with experience here. Lifetime record and Turf breeding say “yes

please”. BSF 2 back (on dirt) would do well here if translates to Turf. This horse always fires.

5 Ortley Avenue (Ire) 5-2 This speedy colt won impressively 1st out and Edwin Gonzalez

takes the mount for trainer George Weaver (0 for 16 Syn. to Turf), but not without a chance

here.

4 Most Handsome 4-1 Jockey Jaramillo jumps off the #5 horse, to be back on this runner

who he guided to a solid victory last out. Repeat not out of the question.

Race 10 5:45 EST 1 Mile OC 62K

3 Grand Mo the First 9-2 Has been running in serious company, took some time off, but

strong trainer Victor Barboza does solid with Turf to Dirt runners (31%). If this colt is ready to

fire, will be tough to beat.

5 Big Data 8-1 Jockey Jaramillo knows this horse well, and always gives you a good ride.

Taking a drop in class (like many in race), for trainer Michael Lerman, and a horse for course

and distance.

7 Hades 5-2 This runner is 3 for 4 at Gulfstream, dropping from Grade 3 race on Turf, where

he had no chance from the start. Jockey Zayas gets the ride for trainer Joseph Orseno who gets

horses ready to run off this type of layoff, seals the deal.

Race 11 6:17 EST 1 1/16 Turf The Mr. Steele Stakes 75K

** Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. has 4 entrants in the race **

3 Abrumar 2-1 This horse for course is my pick of Saffie Joseph entrants. Two back race ran

with very classy Carson’s Run in The Nashville Derby and held his own. Back on home Turf,

with Arietta taking the mount, #1 Prime Power adds to the appeal.

8 Degree of Risk 12-1 Taking a chance here on a Nolan Ramsey runner, who had a bad trip

last out. Trainer Ramsey is solid 35% 2nd off the layoff.

1 Just a Photo 6-1 Rail runner could secure a nice ground saving trip, and give jockey

Morelos an opportunity to make a strong bid on the turn. 3rd off a layoff adds to the appeal.

THE PREAKNESS GRADE I 1 Mile 3/16 On Dirt

This field of 9 runners drew an interesting mix of developing horses, as well as some seasoned

runners. Three horse are in who exited The Derby, including likely favorite #2 Journalism.

Certainly lots to like with Journalism, but I am siding with #8 Clever Again 5-1. This horse is

taking to the track for only the 3rd time, with plenty of upside, as well as being rested. He has

worked out 5x for his return and jockey Jose Ortiz keeps the mount for trainer Steve

Asmussen.

While there is other speed in the race, his 101 BSF last out, puts him at the top of

the list. He has a true “E8” early pace label from Brisnet (the only other horse with that is #3

American Promise).

So good luck, and “Let ‘em Run”



