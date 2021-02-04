Lightning Score Early And Often In Defeating Detroit

TAMPA — To think the Lightning went 0-for-4 on the man advantage.



Little did it matter during Wednesday night’s 5-1 victory over Detroit at Amalie Arena. The Lightning scored three times in a span of 3:20 to take a commanding lead before the game was five minutes old.

The early onslaught made for a short night for Red Wings goalie Thomas Griess, who was pulled in favor of Calvin Pickard after allowing the three goals on five shots — and before his teammates registered a shot on goal.

“Tonight we jumped on them early and kind of set the tone for the game,” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper. “You talk about the next shift after a goal and not allowing them to get it back, but we have been adding to the offense and putting the other team on its heels.”



The victory was the third straight for Tampa Bay, which improved to 5-0-0 at home and 6-1-1 overall. The franchise record for consecutive home victories at the start of a season is six, in 2017-18.



Victor Hedman got things going in the opening period with a wrister from the slot at 1:34. Anthony Cirelli’s right circle wrister at 3:57 and Ryan McDonagh’s shot from the slot, while all alone and off a feed from Blake Coleman, at 4:54 completed the early barrage.

As was the case in building a 3-0 first-period lead in Monday’s 5-2 win over Nashville, the Lightning had eight players involved in the scoring in taking the 3-0 lead against Detroit. All told, 12 players got on the scoresheet Wednesday.



“That goes to show you how deep we are,” said Cirelli. “It is always good when several players are involved in the scoring.”

Second-period goals by Brayden Point and Alex Killorn (confirmed by review of a potential high stick and initially awarded to Yanni Gourde) were sandwiched around Anthony Mantha’s tally at 9:49 that got the Red Wings on the board. Coleman picked up his second assist of the night on Killorn’s goal to give him 100 career points.



The Lightning limited the Red Wings to 17 shots on goal, including just four in the third period. Andrei Vasilevskiy, who made his 34th straight start including last summer’s playoffs, was tested on a few occasions. He stopped former Lightning player Valtteri Filppula on a partial break midway through the second period.

“After we went up 3-0, Vasy had to make some big saves,” said Cooper. “After the second period, we really didn’t give them too much.”

With a goal and an assist, Hedman has two goals and 21 assists in 27 career games against the Red Wings.



The Lightning, who have allowed three goals or less in seven of their eight games, had won 16 straight versus Detroit prior to losing, 5-4, in a shootout at Little Caesars Arena last March 8 in the final game before everything shut down.

The back end of a two-game set against Detroit is Friday night at 7 p.m.