Live Audio Coverage of The British Open 2022: Be ready for an early 2 AM/ET start here in the USA

You are going to have to get up very early to watch the Thursday and Friday of The Open Championship from St. Andrews. Here is all the information you need.
150th OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP
Broadcast Team
- Host: Mike Tirico
- Play by Play: Dan Hicks / Mike Tirico / Terry Gannon
- Analyst: Paul Azinger / Justin Leonard / Nick Faldo
- Tower: David Feherty / Gary Koch / Peter Jacobsen / Steve Sands / Curt Byrum / Tom Abbott
- On-Course: Notah Begay III / John Wood / Mark Rolfing / Karen Stupples
- Essays: Jimmy Roberts
- Interviews: Kathryn Tappen / Cara Banks / Todd Lewis
Thursday, July 14
1:30-4 a.m., Peacock (streaming)
4 a.m.-3 p.m., USA Network
3-4 p.m., Peacock (streaming)
Friday, July 15
1:30-4 a.m., Peacock (streaming)
4 a.m.-3 p.m., USA Network
3-4 p.m., Peacock (streaming)
Saturday, July 16
5-7 a.m., USA Network
7 a.m.-3 p.m., NBC (streaming on Peacock)
Sunday, July 17
4-7 a.m., USA Network
7 a.m.-2 p.m., NBC (streaming on Peacock)
Live-streaming guide (all times ET)
Shown on Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app