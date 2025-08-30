“Live Sports Are Saving Broadcast TV — And 2025 Is Just the Beginning”

As the 2025 college football season kicks off, broadcast networks are doubling down on live sports programming to reclaim primetime dominance. With Saturday and Sunday nights packed with sports content through spring 2026, the question isn’t just whether sports can save TV—it’s how each network is positioning itself to win.

Why Live Sports Matter More Than Ever

In the age of streaming and on-demand content, live sports remain the last true appointment television. Viewers may binge dramas and reality shows at their convenience, but sports demand real-time engagement. That urgency drives ratings, ad revenue, and brand loyalty—making sports the most valuable content on television.

Network-by-Network Breakdown

NBC: The Sports Powerhouse

NBC is building a weekend sports empire:

Sunday Night Football has been the #1 primetime show in America for 14 consecutive years , averaging 25.1 million viewers in the 2024–25 season.

has been the , averaging in the 2024–25 season. NBC recently secured rights to NBA games , returning pro basketball to the network for the first time since 2002.

, returning pro basketball to the network for the first time since 2002. A pending deal to take over ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball will give NBC a full weekend slate.

will give NBC a full weekend slate. Peacock will stream Friday Night Baseball starting in 2026, expanding NBC’s reach into streaming-exclusive sports.

NBC’s strategy is clear: dominate Friday through Sunday with live sports, making it the go-to destination for weekend viewers.

We even add to the list the 2026 Winter Olympics which will likely keep the Peacock a ratings winner for two weeks in February.

FOX: Sports + Reality = Ratings Gold

FOX blends sports and unscripted programming to lead weekly ratings:

NFL on FOX remains a top draw, with marquee games averaging 22–24 million viewers .

remains a top draw, with marquee games averaging . MLB Playoffs and World Series games consistently pull 15–18 million viewers .

and games consistently pull . College football and basketball fill the calendar through winter.

fill the calendar through winter. NASCAR races are increasingly airing on broadcast, with the Daytona 500 drawing 9.3 million viewers in 2025.

FOX’s formula of live sports + reality hits like The Masked Singer and Next Level Chef keeps it competitive across demographics.

CBS: Scripted Strength with Sports Staples

CBS leans on its scripted lineup but still delivers key sports content:

SEC college football and March Madness are CBS staples, with NCAA Tournament games reaching up to 16 million viewers .

and are CBS staples, with NCAA Tournament games reaching up to . CBS’s scripted shows like NCIS and FBI dominate older demographics, but sports help attract younger viewers during key seasons.

CBS is less aggressive in sports expansion but remains a reliable player during major events.

ABC/ESPN: Disney’s Dual Strategy

ABC and ESPN combine forces to maximize reach:

ABC airs college football and NBA games in primetime, especially on Saturdays.

and in primetime, especially on Saturdays. ESPN handles weekday and cable-exclusive coverage, but simulcasts on ABC boost visibility.

Disney’s sports rights portfolio includes NFL, NBA, NHL, and college sports, making it a multi-platform powerhouse.

ABC’s sports presence is strategic, supporting its scripted lineup while leveraging ESPN’s deep bench.

The CW: A New Player in Live Sports

The CW is pivoting from teen dramas to sports:

In 2024, The CW began airing ACC college football and basketball , drawing 1–2 million viewers per game —a strong start for a network new to sports.

, drawing —a strong start for a network new to sports. The CW also picked up NASCAR’s Xfinity Series , expanding its weekend offerings.

, expanding its weekend offerings. With fewer scripted obligations, The CW has room to grow its sports slate and attract younger, cord-cutting audiences.

This shift marks a bold rebrand for The CW, positioning it as a rising player in live sports.

ION Television: Syndication Meets Sports

ION TV, known for syndicated dramas like Blue Bloods and Law & Order, is exploring sports partnerships:

In 2025, ION began airing select local NBA and NHL games , capitalizing on the collapse of regional sports networks.

, capitalizing on the collapse of regional sports networks. While ION’s reach is more limited, its broadcast footprint and low-cost model make it an attractive option for teams seeking exposure.

ION’s entry into sports is modest but strategic, offering a new home for displaced local broadcasts.

Great question—this shift is reshaping how fans access their favorite teams. As regional sports networks (RSNs) continue to collapse due to bankruptcy and cord-cutting, several NBA and NHL teams are moving their local broadcasts to free over-the-air (OTA) stations and launching direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming platforms. Here’s a breakdown of the most notable moves:

NBA Teams Moving to Local Broadcast Stations

NBC’s “Coast to Coast Tuesdays”

NBC will air regional split doubleheaders every Tuesday night, giving airtime to many teams that previously had limited national exposure. These games will be broadcast on local NBC affiliates.

Sacramento Kings – 5 games on NBC

– 5 games on NBC Portland Trail Blazers – 6 games on NBC

– 6 games on NBC Utah Jazz – 1 game on NBC

– 1 game on NBC Phoenix Suns – 5 games on NBC

– 5 games on NBC Dallas Mavericks – 8 games on NBC

– 8 games on NBC Houston Rockets, Timberwolves, Thunder – 6–8 games each on NBC

These teams are benefiting from NBC’s return to NBA broadcasting, which includes 58 games on broadcast TV, many of which are regionally split.

Other NBA Shifts

Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz were early adopters of the “beam and stream” model, airing games on local broadcast TV and launching their own DTC streaming apps .

and were early adopters of the “beam and stream” model, airing games on and launching their own . Chicago Bulls are exploring simulcasts with WGN-TV, a CW affiliate, to expand reach beyond cable.

NHL Teams Moving to Local Broadcast Stations

Confirmed Moves to OTA Stations

ampa Bay Lightning are officially moving their games to broadcast television starting with the 2025–26 NHL season, marking a major shift in how fans across Florida can access Bolts hockey.

Local Broadcast Station: Games will air on WXPX-TV Channel 66, branded as “The Spot – Tampa Bay 66” With stations in Orlando and Jacksonville on board.

Streaming Option: Fans can also live-stream games through the Lightning app, powered by ViewLift

Anaheim Ducks – Now airing games on KCOP-MNT (Fox-owned station in LA) after Bally Sports San Diego shut down.

– Now airing games on (Fox-owned station in LA) after Bally Sports San Diego shut down.

Chicago Blackhawks – Moved to the new Chicago Sports Network , with potential simulcasts on WGN-TV .

– Moved to the new , with potential simulcasts on .

Colorado Avalanche – Shifted 20 games to KUSA-NBC and KTVD-MNT in Denver.

– Shifted 20 games to and in Denver.

Dallas Stars – Left RSN for their own Victory+ free streaming service .

– Left RSN for their own .

Florida Panthers – Now airing games on WSFL-CW in Miami and WHDT in West Palm Beach.

– Now airing games on in Miami and in West Palm Beach.

Vegas Golden Knights – Partnered with Scripps Sports for OTA broadcasts.

– Partnered with for OTA broadcasts.

Utah Hockey Club (formerly Arizona Coyotes) – Launched their own Mammoth+ streaming platform and OTA deals.

These moves are part of a broader NHL strategy to decentralize local rights, allowing teams to find market-specific solutions as RSNs falter.

What This Means for Fans

More accessibility : Fans without cable can now watch games via antenna or streaming.

: Fans without cable can now watch games via antenna or streaming. Fragmented experience : Each team has its own app or broadcast partner, making it harder to follow multiple teams.

: Each team has its own app or broadcast partner, making it harder to follow multiple teams. National consolidation: The NBA is exploring a league-wide in-market streaming package, similar to NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you want a team-by-team viewing guide or help finding where to watch your local games, I can build that next.

Sports vs. Scripted: The Cost and ROI

While scripted shows cost $2–5 million per episode, live sports rights can run into the billions. Yet the return is undeniable:

Sports dominate live viewership , social media engagement , and advertising revenue .

, , and . In 2025, sports accounted for 80% of the top 50 most-watched broadcasts in the U.S.

in the U.S. Advertisers pay premiums for live events, especially in the 18–49 demographic, where scripted shows often fall short.

The Future of Broadcast TV Is Live

With streaming platforms fragmenting audiences, live sports offer a unifying force. From NBC’s weekend takeover to The CW’s bold pivot, every network is betting big on sports to stay relevant.