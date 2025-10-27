LSU edges out Florida, Penn State for top head coach opening

James Williams
BY: KENNY VARNER LSU Tigers 2025-26 Season Preview: Hype or Reality? The LSU Tigers enter the 2025–26 campaign with high expectations and a significant amount of hype. Ranked as high as No. 7 in the preseason polls, there’s no denying the national buzz surrounding this team. But despite the excitement, questions remain. Head coach Brian Kelly has gone on record saying this is the most talented roster he’s had at LSU—but will that talent come together to form a legitimate national title contender, or will it fall short of the lofty expectations? MUST READS SPORTS TALK UNITED SPORTS TALK FLORIDA One major reason for optimism is that LSU has been ranked as the No. 1 transfer portal team in the country. However, the true source of fan excitement is the return of quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. The veteran signal-caller passed for 4,052 yards last season while completing 64.2% of his throws, racking up 29 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. He enters the year as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate and the centerpiece of the offense. The key question on offense is whether the offensive line can keep Nussmeier upright. LSU loses four starters up front, including both starting tackles—Will Campbell and Emery Jones—who departed for the NFL. Tyree Adams has some playing experience, and D.J. Chester is the lone returning starter. LSU did add Braelin Moore through the portal, and he’s expected to take over at center. The Tigers will also rely heavily on freshman Harlem Berry, the top-rated running back in the 2025 class, to contribute early. In the receiving corps, Aaron Anderson returns after leading the team with 51 receptions for 884 yards. However, he’s the only member of last season’s top five wide receivers returning. LSU hopes it struck gold in the transfer portal again, adding Nic Anderson from Oklahoma and Barion Brown from Kentucky—both of whom are expected to start. With a seasoned quarterback at the helm, there’s reason to believe this offense can stay productive, but it will depend heavily on how quickly the new-look offensive line gels. On the defensive side of the ball, there’s talent, but not a ton of proven production. One of LSU’s biggest needs was finding consistent edge rushers. The Tigers addressed that by bringing in Patrick Payton from Florida State and Jack Pyburn from Florida via the portal. The cornerback position is also in flux. Highly touted freshman DJ Pickett will likely start, and LSU added Mansoor Delane from Virginia Tech to bring some experience to the secondary. Linebacker Harold Perkins returns after an injury-plagued season and will be the heart of the defense. Still, questions remain—especially when it comes to whether this unit can hold up against the best teams on LSU’s schedule. Leaning heavily on transfer talent can be a gamble—it can either create a quick turnaround or lead to chemistry issues as the season progresses. As an SEC team, LSU will get the benefit of the doubt when it comes to national perception, but this year’s squad will be tested early. Week 1 features a tough road matchup at Clemson, followed by a Week 3 showdown with Florida. The Tigers also travel to Alabama in November, in what could be a season-defining game. A lot needs to go right for LSU to live up to its top-10 billing, but one thing is certain—this team will be fascinating to watch. If the pieces come together, the Tigers could make a legitimate push for the College Football Playoff.
The 2025 college football coaching carousel has erupted into one of the most dramatic in recent memory, with four powerhouse programs—LSU, Florida, Penn State, and UCLA—now searching for new leadership.

Each vacancy offers a unique blend of tradition, resources, and pressure, but one stands above the rest: LSU. With elite facilities, a $199 million athletic budget, and a $26.5 million NIL war chest, the Tigers boast the most complete infrastructure for immediate success.

Florida and Penn State remain formidable destinations, and UCLA presents an intriguing rebuild opportunity, but LSU’s combination of SEC dominance, aggressive boosters, and championship pedigree makes it the most coveted job on the market

Lane Kiffin: The SEC’s Most Wanted

Lane Kiffin is the top target for both Florida and LSU, with insiders confirming he’s at or near the top of each school’s list. His success at Ole Miss, offensive innovation, and SEC pedigree make him the most coveted name in the 2025 coaching carousel. While Florida offers familiarity and in-state recruiting, LSU’s infrastructure and NIL war chest may give it the edge.

Penn State Is Drawing Plenty of Attention

Penn State’s coaching search has drawn national attention following the dismissal of James Franklin, and several high-profile names have emerged as potential successors. Nebraska’s Matt Rhule is widely considered a frontrunner due to his Big Ten experience and proven ability to rebuild programs.

Iowa State’s Matt Campbell also remains a strong candidate, praised for his culture-building and player development according to USA Today. Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz has gained traction as a “great fit” thanks to his recruiting acumen and offensive innovation.

Longtime Penn State assistant Terry Smith is viewed as a continuity option, while Texas A&M’s Mike Elko has been linked to the job but remains noncommittal. With elite resources and national expectations, Penn State is expected to pursue a coach capable of delivering playoff success and restoring championship credibility.

Why Alex Golesh Is a Fit at UCLA

Alex Golesh, head coach at USF, has quickly emerged as a leading candidate for the UCLA job, thanks to his offensive expertise and proven ability to elevate programs with limited resources. Despite UCLA’s ongoing financial constraints, Golesh’s impressive 2025 campaign—including a signature win over Florida and a 6–2 start—has positioned him as a compelling choice for a rebuild in Westwood.

The Bruins reportedly made an initial run at Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham, but he declined. With budget limitations ruling out marquee hires, UCLA is now focused on landing a proven Group of Five head coach or a rising coordinator who can deliver results without a premium price tag.

Sports Talk Florida

Comparing the Programs

LSU Tigers

  • Athletic Budget: ~$199M annually
  • Facilities: Elite; Tiger Stadium and Football Ops Center are among the best in the country
  • NIL Resources: $26.5M allocated across 2024–2026 seasons
  • Buyout Paid: $53M to Brian Kelly
  • Top Candidates: Lane Kiffin, Dabo Swinney, Mike Elko
  • Pros: SEC recruiting access, championship tradition, aggressive boosters
  • Cons: Intense pressure, playoff-or-bust expectations

Florida Gators

  • Athletic Budget: ~$190M annually
  • Facilities: Renovations underway at The Swamp; solid but not elite
  • NIL Resources: Strong collective support; leads nation in NIL deals brokered
  • Buyout Paid: $20M to Billy Napier
  • Top Candidates: Lane Kiffin, Jon Sumrall, Jamey Chadwell
  • Pros: In-state recruiting, passionate fan base, SEC prestige
  • Cons: Booster politics, inconsistent QB development

Penn State Nittany Lions

  • Athletic Budget: ~$220M revenue, $215M expenses
  • Facilities: Beaver Stadium modernization ongoing; top-tier football building
  • NIL Resources: Backed by Happy Valley United; strategic roster-wide deals
  • Buyout Paid: $50M to James Franklin
  • Top Candidates: Matt Rhule, Mike Elko, Luke Fickell
  • Pros: Big Ten power, elite resources, strong alumni support
  • Cons: High expectations, playoff drought

UCLA Bruins

Athletic Budget: ~$119M revenue, $179M expenses; $51M deficit

  • Facilities: Rose Bowl is iconic but aging; limited upgrades
  • NIL Resources: Modest; donor fatigue and budget constraints
  • Buyout Paid: $6M to DeShaun Foster
  • Top Candidates: Alex Golesh, Kenny Dillingham
  • Pros: Big Ten access, LA market, academic prestige
  • Cons: Financial instability, weak fan engagement

Final Take: LSU Leads the Pack

LSU’s combination of SEC dominance, NIL firepower, and elite facilities makes it the most desirable job in college football right now. Florida and Penn State offer strong alternatives, but LSU’s infrastructure and urgency to win now give it the edge. UCLA, while intriguing, faces too many financial hurdles to compete at the same level.

