LSU edges out Florida, Penn State for top head coach opening

The 2025 college football coaching carousel has erupted into one of the most dramatic in recent memory, with four powerhouse programs—LSU, Florida, Penn State, and UCLA—now searching for new leadership.

Each vacancy offers a unique blend of tradition, resources, and pressure, but one stands above the rest: LSU. With elite facilities, a $199 million athletic budget, and a $26.5 million NIL war chest, the Tigers boast the most complete infrastructure for immediate success.

Florida and Penn State remain formidable destinations, and UCLA presents an intriguing rebuild opportunity, but LSU’s combination of SEC dominance, aggressive boosters, and championship pedigree makes it the most coveted job on the market

Lane Kiffin: The SEC’s Most Wanted

Lane Kiffin is the top target for both Florida and LSU, with insiders confirming he’s at or near the top of each school’s list. His success at Ole Miss, offensive innovation, and SEC pedigree make him the most coveted name in the 2025 coaching carousel. While Florida offers familiarity and in-state recruiting, LSU’s infrastructure and NIL war chest may give it the edge.

Penn State Is Drawing Plenty of Attention

Penn State’s coaching search has drawn national attention following the dismissal of James Franklin, and several high-profile names have emerged as potential successors. Nebraska’s Matt Rhule is widely considered a frontrunner due to his Big Ten experience and proven ability to rebuild programs.

Iowa State’s Matt Campbell also remains a strong candidate, praised for his culture-building and player development according to USA Today. Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz has gained traction as a “great fit” thanks to his recruiting acumen and offensive innovation.

Longtime Penn State assistant Terry Smith is viewed as a continuity option, while Texas A&M’s Mike Elko has been linked to the job but remains noncommittal. With elite resources and national expectations, Penn State is expected to pursue a coach capable of delivering playoff success and restoring championship credibility.

Why Alex Golesh Is a Fit at UCLA

Alex Golesh, head coach at USF, has quickly emerged as a leading candidate for the UCLA job, thanks to his offensive expertise and proven ability to elevate programs with limited resources. Despite UCLA’s ongoing financial constraints, Golesh’s impressive 2025 campaign—including a signature win over Florida and a 6–2 start—has positioned him as a compelling choice for a rebuild in Westwood.

The Bruins reportedly made an initial run at Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham, but he declined. With budget limitations ruling out marquee hires, UCLA is now focused on landing a proven Group of Five head coach or a rising coordinator who can deliver results without a premium price tag.

Sports Talk Florida

Comparing the Programs

LSU Tigers

Athletic Budget: ~$199M annually

~$199M annually Facilities: Elite; Tiger Stadium and Football Ops Center are among the best in the country

Elite; Tiger Stadium and Football Ops Center are among the best in the country NIL Resources: $26.5M allocated across 2024–2026 seasons

$26.5M allocated across 2024–2026 seasons Buyout Paid: $53M to Brian Kelly

$53M to Brian Kelly Top Candidates: Lane Kiffin, Dabo Swinney, Mike Elko

Lane Kiffin, Dabo Swinney, Mike Elko Pros: SEC recruiting access, championship tradition, aggressive boosters

SEC recruiting access, championship tradition, aggressive boosters Cons: Intense pressure, playoff-or-bust expectations

Florida Gators

Athletic Budget: ~$190M annually

~$190M annually Facilities: Renovations underway at The Swamp; solid but not elite

Renovations underway at The Swamp; solid but not elite NIL Resources: Strong collective support; leads nation in NIL deals brokered

Strong collective support; leads nation in NIL deals brokered Buyout Paid: $20M to Billy Napier

$20M to Billy Napier Top Candidates: Lane Kiffin, Jon Sumrall, Jamey Chadwell

Lane Kiffin, Jon Sumrall, Jamey Chadwell Pros: In-state recruiting, passionate fan base, SEC prestige

In-state recruiting, passionate fan base, SEC prestige Cons: Booster politics, inconsistent QB development

Penn State Nittany Lions

Athletic Budget: ~$220M revenue, $215M expenses

~$220M revenue, $215M expenses Facilities: Beaver Stadium modernization ongoing; top-tier football building

Beaver Stadium modernization ongoing; top-tier football building NIL Resources: Backed by Happy Valley United; strategic roster-wide deals

Backed by Happy Valley United; strategic roster-wide deals Buyout Paid: $50M to James Franklin

$50M to James Franklin Top Candidates: Matt Rhule, Mike Elko, Luke Fickell

Matt Rhule, Mike Elko, Luke Fickell Pros: Big Ten power, elite resources, strong alumni support

Big Ten power, elite resources, strong alumni support Cons: High expectations, playoff drought

UCLA Bruins

Athletic Budget: ~$119M revenue, $179M expenses; $51M deficit

Facilities: Rose Bowl is iconic but aging; limited upgrades

Rose Bowl is iconic but aging; limited upgrades NIL Resources: Modest; donor fatigue and budget constraints

Modest; donor fatigue and budget constraints Buyout Paid: $6M to DeShaun Foster

$6M to DeShaun Foster Top Candidates: Alex Golesh, Kenny Dillingham

Alex Golesh, Kenny Dillingham Pros: Big Ten access, LA market, academic prestige

Big Ten access, LA market, academic prestige Cons: Financial instability, weak fan engagement

Final Take: LSU Leads the Pack

LSU’s combination of SEC dominance, NIL firepower, and elite facilities makes it the most desirable job in college football right now. Florida and Penn State offer strong alternatives, but LSU’s infrastructure and urgency to win now give it the edge. UCLA, while intriguing, faces too many financial hurdles to compete at the same level.