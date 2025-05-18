MARKEL JONES BREAKS 110M HURDLES RECORD AS BULLS EARN MULTIPLE PODIUM FINISHES AT AAC OUTDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

The University of South Florida track and field team delivered a strong showing on day two of the 2025 American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships, highlighted by another record-breaking performance from hurdler Markel Jones .

Jones ran a time of 13.64 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles, breaking his own program record in the event for the second time this season. His previous record of 13.66 was set on March 22 at the Alumni Invitational. The performance marked Jones’ fourth individual program record of the year and secured him a spot in Saturday’s event final, where he will be joined by teammate Michael Bourne III .

In the men’s shot put, Jason Nwosu earned a silver medal with a throw of 17.29m (56′ 8.75″), becoming the second Bulls thrower to reach the podium during championship weekend. On the women’s side, Madeline Dutz cleared 4.02m (13′ 2.25″) in the pole vault to secure a third-place finish and a bronze medal. Teammate Ella Dolce finished just behind in fourth place with a mark of 3.92m (12′ 10.75″).

The women’s long jump also saw a standout performance from Nischa King , who posted a personal-best leap of 5.98m (19′ 7.5″) to earn a sixth-place finish.

Several Bulls qualified for Saturday’s finals in a variety of events. In the women’s 100m hurdles, Doris Quainoo , Tyra Thomas , and Gianna Hansen each secured qualifying times. In addition to Markel Jones and Michael Bourne III advancing in the men’s 110m hurdles, Amenda Saint Louis qualified for the women’s 800m final, and Karim Belmahdi advanced in the men’s 800m.

In the women’s 400m dash, Rushana Dwyer , Terren Peterson , and Skyler Watts each earned lanes in Saturday’s finals. The men’s 100m saw Jaleel Croal , Terrell Robinson Jr. , and Shomari Pettigrew all advance as well.

The Bulls will return to action on Saturday for the final day of the AAC Outdoor Championships at Irwin Belk Track.

Newly events scheduled include the 4×400-meter relays, men’s pole vault, and discus throw, which will all make their first appearance of the weekend.

The meet is being broadcast live on ESPN+.

