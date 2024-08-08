Miami Dolphins Joint Practice with Atlanta Falcons Has it All, Recap with Fights and Injuries

The first play of Wednesday’s joint practice between the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins at the Baptist Health Training Complex set a dramatic tone. Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell collided forcefully with Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, the sound echoing through the stands. This wasn’t the first sign of the day’s intensity; a fight had already broken out, and two more would follow shortly.

The two-hour session was the second of two joint practices, the first taking place on Tuesday. Here’s a detailed look at the day’s key events, ranging from altercations to injuries and standout performances.

Fights, Fights, and More Fights

Special teams set the chaotic tone with the day’s first scuffle when a Dolphins player clashed with a Falcons returner. Around 20 players quickly gathered, and despite the melee dying down within 20 seconds, it primed the teams for a combative practice.

Following Terrell’s collision with Mostert, a minor shoving match erupted, involving Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett and Jessie Bates III. Similar tensions flared on the far field where the Falcons’ offense faced the Dolphins’ defense. Within a mere six minutes, two major brawls and another minor skirmish disrupted the session.

Running back Tyler Allgeier’s physical run on Miami’s sideline triggered the first big fight. The second occurred moments later after Rondale Moore was aggressively shoved out of bounds. The most significant clash happened when Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins completed a pass to Ray-Ray McCloud, leading to McCloud throwing a punch. Both offensive and defensive units piled in, cooling off only after a field-wide huddle.

Interestingly, the final half-hour of practice saw no further altercations, although fines similar to those issued to the Detroit Lions and New York Giants aren’t out of the realm of possibility for the Falcons and Dolphins.

Injury Bug Bites Falcons

The Falcons started Wednesday’s practice missing backup center Ryan Neuzil due to a calf strain—a first during their training camp. Unfortunately, the injury woes didn’t stop there. Near the practice session’s end, Moore was carted off after sustaining a non-contact lower-body injury. A prayer circle for Moore ensued, leading to the cancellation of the last 30 minutes of practice. Moore is still under evaluation, and his condition remains uncertain.

Before the injury, Moore had made an impression by catching a pass from Cousins while working with the starting offense—a role listed as second-string on the team’s initial depth chart.

Falcons Starting Offense: Cousins Efficient, Allgeier Sees Big Workload

Unlike Tuesday, the two teams skipped one-on-one drills and jumped straight into redzone scenarios. Cousins hit both his passes, finding receiver Drake London near the goal line. Allgeier scored multiple would-be touchdowns during this period, showcasing his critical role in Atlanta’s offense.

Cousins finished the practice completing 12-of-15 passes. However, the Falcons’ starting offense couldn’t score during 11-on-11 drills. A dropped snap and a completion just shy of the endzone marred two promising drives. London secured two out of three targets, with one pass being dislodged by a Dolphins defender. Tight end Kyle Pitts also emerged as a significant player, catching three passes, including a challenging sideline grab.

Drake London and Darnell Mooney were among the notable receivers, while running backs Allgeier and Bijan Robinson split carries and receptions. The Falcons’ ground game diminished slightly as the session progressed, but Allgeier’s performance in the red zone highlighted his importance to the team’s offensive strategy.

Atlanta’s pass rush managed to pressure Cousins into one would-be sack, even as Cousins completed a first-down pass to Moore during a blitz. Tyler Allgeier, showing his versatility and power, especially in redzone scenarios, had several quality gains, making him an essential component of Atlanta’s offense.

Falcons Starting Defense Has Strong Day

The Falcons’ defense displayed resilience following a challenging first practice on Tuesday. They responded by applying consistent pressure on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Third-year linebacker Arnold Ebiketie stood out with three pressures early in the practice, disrupting Miami’s offense.

Despite Miami’s Tyreek Hill seeing fewer reps, the Falcons’ defense held its ground, forcing Tagovailoa into hurried throws and near-misses, including an overthrown pass to River Cracraft who had beaten A.J. Terrell. The Falcons’ defense showcased its depth with strong performances from second and third-string players, capping the day on a high note.

Extracurriculars

The Falcons’ special teams got some interesting looks, with Avery Williams leading punt return drills and DeAngelo Malone working on the edge. Atlanta’s emphasis on motion-heavy offense was further highlighted as Josh Ali executed a reverse handoff, showing the creative ways offensive coordinator Zac Robinson intends to keep defenses guessing.

As Atlanta and Miami conclude their joint practices, both teams will take Thursday off before clashing in their preseason opener at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday night.