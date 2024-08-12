Miami Dolphins Win In Pre-Season Against Falcons! Future Is Looking Bright for Dolphins Fans

In a preseason clash against the Falcons, the Miami Dolphins showcased a promising rookie who seems primed to be a key player for the team’s future. Patrick Paul, a second-round pick, was thrust into the limelight and played nearly the entire match, giving fans and coaches a glimpse of his potential on the offensive line.

Paul had been anticipated to participate, but his extensive game time took many by surprise. The Dolphins clearly see him as a crucial backup to the often-injured Terron Armstead. Ensuring Paul gets ample reps early on appears to be a strategic move, allowing him to gain much-needed experience from the get-go this preseason.

For the Dolphins’ faithful, this was the first opportunity to witness what General Manager Chris Grier saw in Paul, drafting him somewhat earlier than many experts had projected. Utilizing his impressive arm reach, Paul successfully kept defenders out of the pocket, while his powerful legs drove ends off the line of scrimmage with authority.

Paul’s debut was a clear indication that he may very well be the long-term solution at left tackle. This season, he stands to benefit immensely from sitting behind Armstead and learning from the veteran’s experience—a rare luxury for most left tackles entering the league.

There’s a growing likelihood that Miami could part ways with Armstead following this season, potentially making him a post-June 1 release, particularly if Armstead opts for retirement after contemplating it last year.

Seeing Paul in action against the Falcons felt like a nostalgic nod to the Dolphins’ earlier era of physical line play. The addition of another robust lineman, Aaron Brewer, suggests a possible shift in Miami’s approach to their offensive line. It raises the question: are the Dolphins evolving their linemen criteria towards more physical maulers rather than those who merely meet the minimum requirements? If Paul’s continued performance is any indication, they just might. His showing against Atlanta was an eye-opener, signaling a bright future ahead for the Dolphins’ offensive line.