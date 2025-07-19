BY: KENNY VARNER







The Missouri Tigers begin a new chapter following the departure of three-year starting quarterback Brady Cook. Fortunately for Mizzou, the cupboard isn’t bare on offense, and if they can find a quarterback capable of taking the reins, this team has the potential to finish as a top-25 squad once again. Remarkably, for the third straight season, Missouri is gifted with a very favorable schedule. The big question is: how much can this Tigers team take advantage of it?

The defense was a driving force behind last season’s success and might be even better this year, with eight returning starters forming a strong, experienced core.



How quickly Missouri can replace Cook will play a major role in determining the team’s ceiling. The coaching staff is high on Sam Horn, but he’s currently battling Penn State transfer Beau Pribula for the starting role. One key metric for success will be whether the new starter can keep interceptions down like Cook did last season, when he threw just two picks all year. While the offense wasn’t explosive in 2024, it was disciplined and consistent, excelling at controlling the clock and complementing the defense.



There is some turnover on the offensive line, but the Tigers addressed those concerns through the transfer portal by bringing in Johnny Williams from West Virginia and Keegan Trost from Wake Forest. Both are expected to make immediate impacts. In the backfield, the Tigers are poised for an upgrade. After using a committee approach last season, they brought in ULM transfer Ahmad Hardy, who rushed for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024. He gives the offense a much-needed boost.



Losing star wide receivers Luther Burden and Theo Wease will hurt, no doubt. However, the addition of Mississippi State transfer Zavion Thomas, who posted 74 catches for 932 yards and six touchdowns, should soften the blow and provide the new quarterback with a reliable target.



On the defensive side of the ball, Missouri was rock solid last year, ranking 20th nationally in scoring defense. That unit returns eight starters and has been bolstered by six more additions from the transfer portal, all from FBS programs. The headliner is Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year Josiah Trotter, a linebacker from West Virginia. Though just a sophomore, Trotter is a rising star. Around him, the defense is filled with juniors and seniors who bring valuable experience and leadership.



The defensive line got a major boost as well. Nate Johnson from Appalachian State was a strong pickup, but the real game-changer is Damon Wilson from Georgia, who elevates the unit to a new level. Missouri’s secondary is experienced and benefits greatly from the pressure the front line is expected to bring.



Over the past two seasons, Missouri has compiled an impressive 21-5 record. However, some of that success comes with a caveat: they’re just 1-5 against elite opponents. Once again, the schedule sets up nicely. The Tigers won’t face Georgia, Texas, Florida, Tennessee, or LSU in 2025. They open with six straight home games and won’t leave Columbia until October 18th. Their toughest early test will come at home against Alabama. Later in the season, they’ll host Texas A&M in November.



Even more notably, Missouri won’t play a single preseason top-20 team on the road. With eight home games in their 12-game slate, the Tigers have ample opportunity to build momentum and possibly sneak into the top 25. However, the key to taking that next step remains at quarterback. If either Horn or Pribula can deliver consistent, mistake-free play, Missouri could capitalize on their soft schedule. Regardless, the defense will once again be the strength and identity of this team.