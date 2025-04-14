Mohamed Salah Signs New Liverpool Contract: The Egyptian King Stays at Anfield

Liverpool FC have confirmed that Mohamed Salah has signed a new long-term contract with the club, putting to rest months of speculation over his future. The Egyptian forward, who has been one of the club’s most influential and consistent performers since arriving in 2017, has committed to extending his stay at Anfield beyond the 2024/25 season. This deal is a major statement of intent from both Salah and the club, as they continue to aim for silverware and sustained success.

Salah’s impact since joining from Roma has been nothing short of phenomenal. He has scored over 200 goals for Liverpool, becoming the club’s all-time leading Premier League scorer. Known for his explosive pace, sharp finishing and relentless work ethic, Salah has been a vital part of Liverpool’s triumphs in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Club World Cup during Jürgen Klopp’s era. Even this season, Salah has been among the top contributors in the league with 32 goals and 22 assists in all competitions, underlining his continued excellence on the pitch.

Speaking to LFCTV, following the announcement, Salah expressed his delight at signing the new deal. “Of course I’m very excited,” he said. “We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.” He added, “I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football.”

The new contract is not just a reward for past performances, but a firm indication of Liverpool’s confidence in Salah’s ability to remain at the top level well into the future. With rumours of offers from Saudi Arabia and elsewhere swirling over the past year, this decision sends a clear message: Salah is not ready to walk away from the highest level of European football just yet.

As Liverpool move into a new chapter under manager Arne Slot, Salah’s presence will be crucial. Not only is he still a top-class performer, but his leadership and experience will be key as the club blends youth with established stars. His commitment is a huge morale boost for fans and teammates alike, and shows that Liverpool still has the pulling power to retain world-class talent, even in the face of tempting offers from abroad.