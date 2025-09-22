By Jim Williams, Senior Columnist – Capital Sports Network

Two teams with championship aspirations collide under the lights of M&T Bank Stadium as the 1-1 Baltimore Ravens host the 1-1 Detroit Lions in what could be a Super Bowl preview. The Ravens are riding high after back-to-back 40-point performances, including a dominant 41-17 win over Cleveland. Lamar Jackson has been electric, tossing six touchdowns with zero interceptions and averaging 217 passing yards per game2. Meanwhile, the Lions rebounded from a rough Week 1 loss to Green Bay with a 52-21 thrashing of Chicago, keeping pace in the brutal NFC North, where the Packers sit undefeated.

Key Stats & Matchup Breakdown

Offensive Firepower

Ravens: Averaging 40.5 points per game (2nd in NFL), No. 1 in explosive play rate (17.3%)

Lions: Jared Goff is completing 80.6% of passes, with 559 yards and 6 TDs

Total Points Line: 53.5 – highest of Week 3

Defensive Concerns

Baltimore: Allowing 29 points per game, 31st in pass yards allowed

Detroit: Ranked 28th in explosive plays allowed, vulnerable to deep shots

Keys to Victory

Ravens: Leverage play-action and vertical passing. Jackson’s deep ball and Zay Flowers’ emergence will test Detroit’s secondary.

Lions: Pressure Jackson with blitz-heavy schemes and control tempo with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Goff must stay hot and avoid turnovers.

Broadcast Information

TV: ESPN & ABC – Kickoff at 8:15 PM ET, Monday, September 22, 2025

ESPN & ABC – Kickoff at 8:15 PM ET, Monday, September 22, 2025 Radio: Westwood One Sports (national), local coverage via WXYT 97.1 FM (Detroit) and WBAL 1090 AM (Baltimore)

Looking Ahead: Postseason Paths

Both teams are chasing redemption after falling short in the 2024 Divisional Round. For the Lions, staying competitive in the NFC North means surviving matchups against the undefeated Packers and a dangerous Vikings squad3. Baltimore, meanwhile, must tighten its defense and avoid late-game collapses that have haunted them in recent seasons. Monday night’s clash is more than a primetime spectacle—it’s a litmus test for two franchises with Super Bowl dreams and the firepower to get there.