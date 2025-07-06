Naomi Campbell Introduces New Fashion Range at IBA Event

Naomi Campbell Unveils IBA Boxing Apparel at Istanbul Press Conference

On July 2, supermodel and style icon Naomi Campbell joined the International Boxing Association’s “Golden Era” press conference at Istanbul’s Rixos Tersane Hotel to unveil the new IBA boxing apparel range, created in partnership with sports-fashion brand Euphoria Wear. With boxing legends Fury, Crawford, Benn, and Chisora ringside, Campbell brought runway energy and cultural gravitas to the launch.

A Style-Driven Movement

Campbell took the stage alongside Euphoria Wear CEO Victoria Zyulkova. In a nod to boxing’s evolving cultural influence, Campbell emphasized the sport’s broader significance:

“Not only is boxing a sport, but it’s a movement and a state of mind.”

She continued, expressing the collection’s ethos:

“IBA fashion is a clothing line that is here to win, and I want everyone to feel what I feel. Boxing isn’t only about the fight—it’s about presence, style, and voice. IBA is not just creating fashion; today IBA is creating a movement and a community where everyone is felt, seen, heard, and deeply respected.”

These remarks echoed the IBA's own announcement that "the queen of the runway @naomi meets the kings of the ring" as part of celebrating its Golden Era in Istanbul.

Runway Meets Ring

The fashion collection debuted in a groundbreaking live show featuring models and boxing presence. Among the attendees was Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of the legendary Muhammad Ali, whose appearance helped tie the brand to boxing’s powerful legacy.

Campbell also shared how boxing inspires her personally:

“I use boxing to stay healthy and for mental clarity,” she explained during the conference.

Her words were enhanced by Zyulkova, who described the creative process:

“Boxing is more than a sport—it’s a lifestyle, the way you move, speak, and enter the room,” said Zyulkova. “We took the core values of boxing—discipline, determination, and courage—and expressed them through our designs.”

Culture, Sport, and Community United

This collaboration marks a strategic shift for the IBA, signaling ambition to build a global brand that fuses athletics, fashion, and community. With Campbell driving the narrative, the message is clear: this isn’t just an apparel line—it’s a cultural moment. As the IBA’s Facebook post noted, “the queen of the runway meets the kings of the ring” in celebration of boxing’s Golden Era.