Aaron Judge’s performance this season has been turning heads, and while plenty of betting enthusiasts might want to capitalize on his hot streak, opposing teams have been doing their best to minimize his impact. One of the primary methods? Intentional walks.

Intentional Walks on the Rise

In recent games, Aaron Judge has been receiving more intentional walks than hits. As Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker predicted, this defensive strategy is becoming commonplace due to Judge’s remarkable form. Before their latest game against the Yankees, Walker and manager John Schneider decided to intentionally walk Judge three times. This decision echoed Walker’s pre-game remarks, where he stated, “He’s on such a roll right now that it’s going to become commonplace.”

On Sunday, Judge achieved a rare milestone: he was intentionally walked three times in a game, becoming the first Yankee to experience such a treatment since Bernie Williams in 1999. This season alone, he has accumulated 11 intentional walks so far.

The “Judge Treatment”

Judge’s performance is such that opposing teams are willing to risk creating scoring opportunities for other Yankee players just to avoid him. A prime example of this was a walk issued on Saturday, marking the first time since 1972 that a player was intentionally walked in the first two innings of a game with the bases empty. Yankees manager Aaron Boone even quipped that this level of respect is “beyond the Bonds treatment,” referring to the legendary Barry Bonds.

Despite being walked intentionally multiple times, Judge continues to deliver when given the chance. He homered in the first innings of both Friday and Saturday’s games, bringing his season total to 41 homers, further solidifying his position as a key player.

Supporting Cast Under Pressure

While Judge has been phenomenal, the rest of the Yankees’ lineup has struggled to capitalize on the situations created by his walks. Yankees cleanup batters rank amongst the lowest in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. Essentially, the team needs more from its other hitters to make opposing strategies backfire.

Pete Walker summed it up well, stating, “Every team, every pitching coach, every strategy, every advanced meeting for the pitchers, you are picking the guy who you’re not going to let beat you. Yet, he beats you.” This underscores the challenge. Judge’s adaptability—whether he’s taking base hits to the right field or smashing a homer—keeps him a constant threat.

For bettors, the critical insight here is to account for how much attention Judge is receiving from opposing teams. Given his form and the defensive tactics he attracts, Judge’s impact on the Yankees’ lineup gives plenty to consider when placing bets. As we move further into the season, it’s likely this trend will continue, making the supporting cast’s performance a significant variable in upcoming games.

Carlos SME

Sports Writer & Betting Analyst

Expert in delivering in-depth sports analysis and betting insights brought to you by SPREADS. Follow my articles for the latest updates and strategic betting advice in the world of sports.