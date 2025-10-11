NFL Week 6 Stock Up Stock Down Report: Texans defense rising

“STOCK UP” TEAMS OF THE WEEK 6

1). HOUSTON TEXANS DEFENSE

Coming into this new season I had penned in this defense as Top 5 and one that might need to be closer to #1 if the Texans Offensive Line again crashed and kept Offense from doing much damage on the scoreboard. The Texans Offense has shown some life finally but the Defense has been lights out again this season and the past 2 games it was ‘85 Bears Defense craziness.

They are ranked (#3) allowing only (91) rush yards per game and only (175) passing yards per game. The past two games they held the Titans to 82R/93P and last week held the Ravens to 44R/163P and have 4 Interceptions the past 2 games as well as forcing so many 3 and outs they were only on the field for 22 and 23 mins. This will really help down the road as they will have fresh legs for a good portion of the middle part of the season. Rested Defensive players tackle much better and allow way less big plays off tired missed tackles (which is now an epidemic in the league in 2025). I fully expect them to make a push for #1 Defense soon.

2). ATLANTA FALCONS TEAM

Ok the (2-2) record may fool many of you but this team has been so much better than their (.500) record thus far. I wouldn’t want my favorite team getting their “Bye” in week 5 but for now this team will be very well rested and since so early to get that Bye week they could immediately make any changes that were costing either side of the ball.

The Falcons are the (#1) Defense in the league allowing only (244) total yards per game. They are off charts vs. Passing attacks allowing an incredibly low (135) pass yards per game. You clearly aren’t beating the Falcons with huge pass plays and that means they are forcing you to make long drives to score points. With how poor most Offensive Lines are any long drive usually ends up with a holding penalty and so far the Falcons have gotten great pressure on opposing QB’s (10 sacks in 4 games).

The Falcons Offense is (#7) and have run the ball extremely well (137 rush yards per game) thanks to the Offensive line really opening some wide lanes for the running backs. When you lead the league (#2 right now) in what I call the “Pac Man” stats you are also doing the best thing possible for your team’s Defense keeping them resting on sidelines for 4th quarters when so many players are tiring. This team has some solid playmakers on both sides of the ball and really only having one of the worst HC’s can stop them from a Playoff spot down road.

“STOCK DOWN” TEAMS OF WEEK 6

1). MIAMI DOLPHINS TEAM / HEAD COACH

This team had high hopes with a healthy QB Tua Tags back and some very solid playmakers to work with on the Offensive side of the ball. The Defense finished last season at (#4) and allowing only (314) total yards per game. Right now the Defense is being run over like a Mack Truck driving over beer cans. They may have the worst Head Coach and really the mistakes are too many to count. They have made terrible throws, missed so many tackles, made penalties at very worst times

The Offense is (#28) and what is so head scratching to me is the HC/OC “supposed Guru Playcaller has been atrocious starting games calling plays. Most teams first 20-25 plays are scripted and practiced over and over all week long in practices. The Dolphins though have only scored (13) points in 5 games in the first quarter (second only to Titans 9 points).

Then when the best HC’s go to Halftime and adjust to what just transpired in the first half once again this supposed guru McDaniel has led the team to only 20 points in the third quarter. Clearly not exploiting any weakness seen in the first halves of games. They are only rushing it for (82) yards per game (3rd worst) and 1 of only 6 teams not rushing for 100 yards per game.

The Fins QB Tua Tags has thrown 4 interceptions and a few at worst times in the game and they have lost the Time of Possession battle in 4 of their 5 games. The Defense is allowing an insane (174) rush yards per game (DEAD LAST) and the worst part of this is that the Team pace is so slow (avg only 51 plays on Offense per game) that there are so many fewer plays happening. Losing your speedster stud WR Hill for the season was the worst luck ever.

When you can’t stop the run (not a lick) and you counter that with your Offense runs ball for only (82) you are so badly losing the battle in the trenches you almost need a miracle to win games. With 5 of their next 6 games vs. top teams it’s gonna be a tall task for this HC to not lose his job.

2). NEW YORK JETS TEAM / HEAD COACH

Once again the ole HIGH HOPES that this is our year was out in full force with a new sheriff in town, new HC Glenn. The team clearly lacked discipline and structure and needed a new culture. So the Jets go out and grab a guy from the Lions where they have the best team culture in the league. Now add in a new QB (Fields) who you are basically giving the full reins to and no look over his shoulder at all and a Defense with some of the finer young players in the league and things were positive all the way around in Gotham City.

Being winless after 5 games is the worst nightmare for Coaches, Players and fans. No team made the Playoffs going (0-5) to start so now it’s a matter of keeping guys from quitting. The Jets Offense has fumbled the ball (7x) this season already and that simply is a big “No No”. The Offensive Line had one really great game but the rest are failing grades.

QB Fields has been sacked (16x) and when you commit (8.6) penalties per game (bottom 5) you are basically a team of so many mistakes you almost can’t win any game playing so poorly in all the most important phases. When you have already faced one of the weakest Defenses in the league (Pitt 28 D, Miami 29 D and Dallas Last D) and you have no wins and in 3 of the next 4 games you face #2 Cleveland D, #5 Denver D and a pretty solid #12 Carolina D you are in some serious trouble unless Broadway Joe Namath and some of the past superstars somehow come walking back through your door. This Jets team is a disaster in every possible way across the board. Jets you might soon be “On the clock”.

TEAM CRASHED

1). BALTIMORE RAVENS

So much for this is the best team in the NFL as (1-4) is more like one of the very worst and right now the Defense has so many key injuries they can’t stop the kids in the neighborhood. Hard to believe a team that started 2025 with a loaded roster has 1 win and a Defense allowing 409 total yards per game. But 2 major stats, and maybe the worst I’ve ever seen in my career through 5 games, is the Total Plays and Time of Possession differences.

The Ravens have lost Time of Possession by a whopping margin in all 5 games as the Offense has been on the field only (128) minutes and the Defense has been on the field (172) minutes. The Total Plays difference is blood bath level as they have disadvantages of (48-77, 50-77, 47-66, 50-69 and 39-64 last week). I can’t remember an Offense running only 39 plays so this team is past rock bottom at this point as so many stars are out and going to be out for a good while. OUCH!

@GARYBETVEGAS