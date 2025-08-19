BY: KENNY VARNER

Capital Sports Network

Marcus Freeman has already proven his worth in South Bend. In just his third season, he guided Notre Dame all the way to the national championship game, defeating Georgia and Penn State before falling to powerhouse Ohio State. While the Irish came up just short of capturing the ultimate prize, the run cemented Freeman as one of the brightest young coaches in college football. Now, Notre Dame begins the 2025 season firmly entrenched in the preseason top 10, hungry to make another push for the playoff.

This year’s Irish team faces one major question: quarterback. Notre Dame must replace its starter from last season, and the battle between true freshman CJ Carr and redshirt sophomore Kevin Minchey has been one of the most intriguing storylines of camp. Carr, one of the nation’s top recruits, entered as the presumed favorite, but Minchey has closed the gap with his dual-threat ability and experience in the system. Whichever player emerges will inherit a roster brimming with talent and a program that expects to win immediately.

The Irish offensive line once again looks like one of the nation’s best. Returning starters Anthonie Knapp and Aamil Wagner give Notre Dame two elite bookend tackles, with Wagner already projected as a future NFL draft pick. Guard Bill Schrauth adds stability inside, while Charles Jagusah, when healthy, provides star power. Jagusah will miss the early portion of the season due to injury—including marquee matchups against Miami and Texas A&M—but once he returns, this group could be dominant.

Behind that line, Notre Dame boasts arguably the best running back duo in college football. Jeremiyah Love exploded last season with 1,125 rushing yards, 17 touchdowns, and an eye-popping 6.9 yards per carry. Alongside him, Jadarian Price added 746 yards, 7 scores, and a 6.2-yard average. Together, they form a thunder-and-lightning backfield capable of controlling games and taking pressure off a young quarterback.

The receiving corps, though not gaudy in production a year ago, has plenty of upside. Jaden Greathouse showed flashes of brilliance in a breakout stretch against Penn State and Ohio State, while transfer Malachai Fields (Virginia) brings proven ability on the outside. Former Wisconsin star Will Paulding adds a reliable possession option after recording 116 catches over the past two seasons. Tight end Eli Raridon could become a breakout performer, providing a safety valve for whichever quarterback takes the reins.

Defensively, Notre Dame has the makings of a championship unit. The front line has reloaded with size and depth, led by Jason Onye and Gabriel Rubio in the interior. Donovan Hinish and veteran transfer Jaren Dawson (Louisville) add experience and production, while the edges will be bolstered by the return of Joshua Burnham and the healthy comeback of Boubacar Traore. Young talents Bryce Young and Junior Tuihalamaka also figure to play expanded roles.

At linebacker, the Irish are as solid as ever. Drayke Bowen anchors the middle after racking up 78 tackles last season, while Jaiden Ausberry looks poised for a bigger role following his 58-tackle, 6.5 TFL campaign. Jaylen Sneed, who rotated in effectively a year ago, is ready to step into a full-time starting role.

The secondary, though it loses All-American Xavier Watts, could actually be the strength of the defense. Cornerback Leonard Moore impressed as a true freshman, finishing with 48 tackles and showing a knack for physical play. Christian Gray, remembered for his 99-yard interception return against USC, returns with star potential. Safety Adon Shuler is primed for a breakout year after recording 59 tackles and three interceptions, while Alabama transfer DeVonta Smith adds depth and playmaking ability. Top to bottom, this group may well be the best secondary in the country.

The schedule sets up favorably for another playoff push. Notre Dame opens with a tough road trip to No. 10 Miami, followed by a home showdown against No. 19 Texas A&M two weeks later. From there, the slate lightens considerably. Boise State (No. 25) visits South Bend, and USC looms as always, but otherwise the Irish will be favored in nearly every matchup. If opponents hope to knock off Freeman’s squad, they will need to do it early—because as this team gels, it will only get stronger.

Simply put, Notre Dame has a national championship-caliber defense, one of the best running back tandems in the nation, and an elite offensive line. If either CJ Carr or Kevin Minchey seizes the quarterback job and provides steady play, the Irish will again be a serious threat in the College Football Playoff. With Marcus Freeman leading the charge, Notre Dame looks primed to remain one of the sport’s elite programs in 2025.