Pre-Season Standouts For Tampa Bay Buccaneers!

The Buccaneers kicked off their preseason with a promising 17-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. While the final score is often inconsequential, the preseason offers players a crucial stage to showcase their talents and fight for roster spots.

Several players stepped up for Tampa Bay on Saturday night. Some already have their spots nearly locked in, but are vying for specific roles, while others are still uncertain about making the team. Here’s a look at who impressed in the first preseason game.

RB Bucky Irving

Bucky Irving made a significant impact from the get-go, even scoring a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7. The rookie running back displayed impressive burst and decisiveness, effectively choosing his running lanes and hitting the gaps created by the offensive line. Finishing with six carries for 28 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.8 yards per carry, Irving gave Bucs fans a glimpse of his potential. As the preseason continues, it will be interesting to see how he fits into the offensive scheme.

RB Sean Tucker

While Irving was good, Sean Tucker was exceptional. After a disappointing regular season last year despite a strong training camp, Tucker seemed to find his stride on Saturday night. He navigated open lanes smoothly and showcased quicker play compared to last season. Tucker ended the game with 10 carries for 68 yards. With Chase Edmonds currently sidelined due to injury, Tucker is likely to see more action as the preseason unfolds.

CB Keenan Isaac

Keenan Isaac, fighting for one of the final cornerback spots, had a noteworthy performance. His game highlight was intercepting a deep pass, showcasing his ball skills. Isaac spent last year impressing during camp and preseason and appears to be continuing that trend. Tampa Bay’s secondary has many promising pieces, and Isaac’s strong start could help him secure a spot on the roster.

S Kaevon Merriweather

Kaevon Merriweather made his presence felt early in the game by breaking up a potential touchdown, making key tackles, and even applying pressure on blitzes. The second-year safety, who made the roster last year, is off to a strong start again. Although his stat line—two total tackles, including one solo tackle—may not be eye-catching, his impact on the field was undeniable. If he maintains this level of play, a spot on the 53-man roster seems likely.

With two more preseason games left, there will be ample opportunities for rookies and fringe players to make their case. Every snap is crucial for these athletes, and the four mentioned here have certainly started on the right foot.