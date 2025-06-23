Bucs Report – After a tumultuous start to his NFL career that saw him nearing the end of his rope by 2022, Baker Mayfield found a turning point with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023, and his career trajectory changed dramatically.

With two Pro Bowl selections, two division titles, a playoff win, and a standout 2023 season as well as the best season in his career in 2024 where he threw for 4,625 yards and 39 touchdowns, Mayfield has staged a remarkable career resurgence, earning the recognition he deserves.

Baker Mayfield jumped to No. 57 in Pete Prisco’s top 100 NFL players list for the 2025 season after being unranked the previous year.

“Mayfield had his best season in 2024 with 41 touchdown passes and 4,500 yards,” Prisco stated. “He might be the most underrated quarterback in the league after the slow start to his career.”

Some might consider Baker Mayfield underrated, but others might be anticipating a decline. However, with no signs of regression so far, and a talented supporting cast heading into the 2025 season, Mayfield’s prospects look promising.

With a strong running game, a talented receiver group, and the entire offensive line returning, the Buccaneers have a solid foundation for a successful 2025 season.

It’s worth noting that Mayfield’s performance has earned him recognition, and his career resurgence with the Buccaneers has been impressive. His dynamic playing style and decision-making skills have allowed him to excel in various aspects of the game.

