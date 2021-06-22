Rays and the Red Sox start a three-game series at the Trop with first place on the line. Rookie Wander Franco set to make his debut

Tonight the Tampa Bay Rays begin a big six-game homestand with a three-game series with the first-place Boston Red Sox. The Rays trail the Red Sox by 1/2 game after a road trip that saw Tampa Bay lose a season-high seven games in a row.

It is time to put the old behind them and focus on regaining that top spot in the AL East by beating Boston. So, tonight they will showcase one of the most exciting young prospects in all of baseball Wander Franco, a 20-year-old, is set to make his major league debut for the Rays against the Red Sox.

Franco hit .315 with seven homers and 35 RBIs in 39 games this season at Triple-A Durham. He was 5 for 17 with a long home run in seven spring training games for Tampa Bay this year.