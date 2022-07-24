Rays lose after stellar start by Royals’ Singer

-Garrett Ballard

The Kansas City Royals defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 on Saturday night. In contrast to the first game of the series, stellar pitching by Brady Singer propelled the Royals to an early lead.

Pitching leads Royals early

Singer (4-3, 3.71 ERA) was dominant against the Rays, throwing six innings, striking out twelve batters, and only surrendering three hits. For the Rays, Luis Patiño (0-1, 6.75 ERA) struggled in his second start back from injury.

All eyes were on Singer, who had a no-hitter through five innings until Roman Quinn broke it up with a leadoff bunt in the sixth inning. Singer had all three of his pitches working and was able to keep the Rays under control for the entirety of his outing.

Patiño was struggling with command all night. He was missing spots and saw his struggles culminate in the third inning when Kansas City scored three runs.

Patiño was pulled after four innings and Ryan Yarbrough came on in relief. Yarbrough pitched well enough to keep the Royals at bay and allow the Rays to find some momentum at the plate.

Taylor Clarke came on in relief of Singer in the seventh inning and the Rays finally got the bat to the ball. Taylor Walls and Francisco Mejia each hit singles and were both driven in by a triple from Quinn.

The Royals almost took the lead back in the seventh inning, but a pinpoint throw by Randy Arozarena to home plate prevented the go-ahead run from scoring.

Late inning heroics put Royals ahead

Yarbrough began his work into the eighth inning smoothly until Michael A. Taylor hit a pinch-hit solo home run to left field to give the Royals the lead. Three batters later, Bobby Witt Jr. hit a two-run shot to really break the game open. Yarbrough finished the inning but receveied the loss.

Scott Barlow earned both the save and the win for the Royals.

What’s next?

The Rays and Royals will square off in the final game of the series at 2:10 P.M. EST on Sunday. Jeffery Spring, fresh off the 15-day IL, will be getting the start for the Rays, while Kris Bubic will trot out for the Royals.