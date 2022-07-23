Rays maintain winning ways after All-Star Break

The Tampa Bay Rays have defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-3 in their first game back from the All-Star break.

Pitching doomed Royals from the start

Drew Rasmussen (6-3, 3.13 ERA) earned the win for the Rays, while Brad Keller (5-10, 4.16 ERA) got the loss for the Royals.

Keller was never able to find a groove in the game, throwing 85 pitches and having 41 of them called balls. Keller brought a 1-1 game into the fourth inning and the woes continued. After walks, passed balls, and a nosebleed, Keller left the fourth inning with the score 5-1.

Rasmussen pitched a good game for Tampa Bay; throwing five innings, only allowing one run despite giving up seven hits. Rasmussen had his slider working well tonight, which helped him stay in control and keep the Royals from doing too much damage.

The Royals regained some momentum when the relief pitchers came into the game, but it was too little too late. The Rays were able to keep their lead through the middle innings, and then match any runs scored by the Royals late in the game.

Rays’ offense continues to impress

Offensive, the Rays look like they had been prior to the All-Star break. Yandy Diaz hit a three-run double to really break the game open and continue his offensive dominance. Josh Lowe also extended his hitting streak to five games, which could be signaling a well-welcomed offensive surge. All but one of the Rays batters were able to reach base at one point throughout the game.

The Royals’ offense looked much like their pitching, streaky and never fell into a groove. Initially, they matched Tampa, but could not hang on once the Rays scored four in the fourth. The seventh inning was the Royals’ best, offensively. They scored two runs and got within two of Tampa Bay, but the Rays immediately answered and re-opened the gap to four runs.

This win brings the Rays’ season record to 52-41 and helps them maintain their lead in the wild-card standings.

What’s next?

The Rays and Royals will match up again on Saturday, at 7:10 P.M. Eastern for the second of a three-game series. Luis Patiño gets the call for the Rays, while Brady Singer will be on the bump for the Royals.