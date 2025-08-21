Saratoga and Gulfstream recap: Pick 5 let down for Let ’em Run

The boys from Let ’em Run teamed up again this week to break down races from Saratoga and Gulfstream Park. John Kostin joined the show from Saratoga on our “Happy Hour Podcast” on Friday.

While there was plenty of good insight and reasons to use certain horses, we weren’t able to finish the job with any Pick 5 scores this week. Our top selections only produced one winner in six races, which left us short at the windows.

Gulfstream Park Results

Race 7

Top pick #2 Josh Ready was anything but ready, but contender #6 Road Forever took the win and paid $5.00. Contender #5 Other Level ran third.

Race 8

Top pick #2 Starship Impulsive wired the field and returned $3.60. Contender #6 Ashima finished second, paying $4.40.

Race 9

Our speed play of the day, #3 Katheeb, looked solid until also-eligible #13 Mackor drew in. As noted in our FloridaSportsTalk article and on previews posted to X, Mackor had to be included. He went on to win, paying $3.60, while Katheeb finished third.

Race 10

Top pick #2 Claret Beret was scratched. Contender #7 Haulin Ice stepped up for a second-place finish.

Race 11

We ended the day with a miss. #1 Ragman, not on our radar, pulled the upset at $72.20 to win—huge if you had him.

Saratoga – The Alabama

Our pick, #6 La Cara, set the pace early but couldn’t hang on, fading to fourth. Nitrogen looked strong and secured the win in a small but talented field.

Looking Ahead

This weekend brings another set of Late Pick 5s at both Gulfstream and Saratoga, highlighted by The Travers at Saratoga. Sovereignty headlines the small five-horse field, looking to cement his place among the greats. Handicappers may be disappointed in the size of the field, but there are plenty of familiar names to watch across the rest of the sequence.

