By: Jim Williams

Capital Sports Network

One of sports television’s most popular programs is the NFL Network’s RedZone, hosted by Scott Hanson. Since its launch in 2009, the nearly eight-hour live highlight show has become a staple for fans. Recently, when news broke that ESPN was acquiring the NFL Network, many fans took to social media to inquire whether Hanson would continue in his hosting role.

It didn’t take long before Hanson himself broke the news via social media in a post on X. “It’s official, (& for those wondering: yes, I will still be hosting RedZone.) Fired up for a great season! Optimistic about this new partnership! (& I get to call @AdamSchefter ‘colleague’ for the 2nd time in my career… nice bonus!)”

Hanson has made watching the RedZone a must-see, as he switches between games, cutting to each site when the action becomes intense and a possible touchdown or field goal is on the line. Another advantage for Hanson is that he can remain in Los Angeles, as ESPN will continue to run its broadcast operations out of the NFL Network studios, located across the street from SoFi Stadium.

The New ESPN – NFL Network deal:

On Tuesday, it was announced that ESPN and the NFL Network have reached a deal. While neither party disclosed the value of the stake ESPN is acquiring from the NFL, the Wall Street Journal reported that analysts estimate ESPN’s valuation to be between $25 billion and $30 billion. This suggests that the worth of that stake is approximately $2.5 billion to $3 billion.

“Since its launch in 2003, NFL Network has provided millions of fans unprecedented access to the sport they love,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “Whether it was debuting Thursday Night Football, televising the Combine, or telling incredible football stories through original shows and breaking news, NFL Network has delivered.

The folks at Disney were also very pleased about the deal. “Today’s announcement paves the way for the world’s leading sports media brand and America’s most popular sport to deliver an even more compelling experience for NFL fans, in a way that only ESPN and Disney can,” Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement. “Commissioner Goodell and the NFL have built outstanding media assets, and these transactions will add to consumer choice, provide viewers with even greater convenience and quality, and expand the breadth and value proposition of Disney’s streaming ecosystem.”