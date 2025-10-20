Northern Ireland Open: Shaun Murphy powers into second round with 4-0 win

World No. 9 Shaun Murphy cruised to a 4-0 whitewash of David Lilley in his first round match at the Northern Ireland Open, played in Belfast’s Waterfront Hall.

Murphy, winner of this years prestigious Masters tournament, dominated from the off, with Lilley unable to take advantage of his table time.

Picking up where he left off! 💪



How far will Shaun Murphy go in Belfast this week?#NIOpen @BetVictor pic.twitter.com/CaSVcfjO2v — WST (@WeAreWST) October 20, 2025

Former World Champion Murphy, nicknamed ‘The Magician,’ will now face fellow Englishman Elliot Slessor in the second round. This will be there fifth career meeting, with each having won two each previously.

Speaking with Sports Talk Florida post-match Murphy spoke of his form of late, and how his desire remains undiminished.

“I’ve carried my form to Belfast. Despite winning the British Open, it still hurt to lose my last final at the China Grand Prix. But it shows my hunger is going nowhere,” said Murphy.

“To be in a final and shake the hand of your opponent with the trophy in the background, then not to lift that trophy at the end, it still hurts and it shows that I’m wanting to compete at the top.”