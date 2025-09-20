South Florida Hits a Reset Dominating over SC State 63-14

WRITTEN BY: RUTH CAGUIAS

The USF Bulls returned to Raymond James Stadium on Saturday in Week 4 of the college football season and steamrolled the South Carolina State Bulldogs 63-14, just seven days after a humbling 49-12 loss to No. 4 Miami Hurricanes. The victory marked the most dominant performance under head coach Alex Golesh, pushing South Florida to 3-1 on the season and signaling a renewed focus on both sides of the ball.

Defense Sets The Tone

South Florida locked in defensively after a 3-and-out on offense. Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando dialed up a blitz on the Bulldogs’ 2nd-and-goal from the five-yard line. Safety Jarvis Lee Jr. hit quarterback Ryan Stubblefield as he released the ball, causing a pass to flutter just past the line of scrimmage. Linebacker Mack Harris came down with the interception and charged 93 yards for a pick-six, giving the Bulls a 7-0 lead less than five minutes into regulation. This marked Harris’s first pick-six since last season against Charlotte.

Offense is Reborn

Quarterback Byrum Brown delivered a standout performance, throwing for 236 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Wide receiver Chase Nimrod continued his breakout campaign, hauling in four receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns, establishing himself as Brown’s go-to target. On the ground, Sam Franklin led the rushing attack with 91 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries.

The Bulls erupted for 35 unanswered points in the third quarter, giving the Bulldogs no chance to catch their breath. Notably, Golesh’s offense showcased its depth, gaining rushing yards from six different players, highlighted by Franklin’s 54-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Back to Dominating Fashion

The Bulls’ defense bounced back from the Miami loss by controlling the line of scrimmage and dominating time of possession, holding the ball for 43 minutes. Standout tacklers Jhalyn Sbuler and Mack Harris led the charge with a combined 17 tackles, forcing the Bulldogs to punt nine times. USF recorded five sacks and limited South Carolina State to just 113 total rushing yards.

In the third quarter, with the Bulls leading 35-7, Jaylen Stokes blocked a punt, and Alvon Isaac scooped it up for a four-yard touchdown, sending the crowd into a frenzy. On punt returns, Isaac added five returns for 110 yards, including a long of 41 yards. Special teams stars Nico Gramatica and Chase Leon continued to anchor one of the most consistent kicking units in the American Athletic Conference.

What’s Ahead

With the win, USF remains firmly in the hunt for the American Athletic Conference (AAC) title. The road ahead includes pivotal matchups against undefeated Memphis, fresh off an upset of Arkansas, and perennial powerhouse Tulane. Both games will test the Bulls’ playoff aspirations and determine if Golesh’s squad can make a New Year’s Six impact. If Brown and Nimrod continue their torrid pace and the defense maintains its edge, USF could emerge as the surprise contender reshaping the AAC playoff picture.

The Bulls’ next game is scheduled for October 3rd, hosting Charlotte at 7:00 PM at Raymond James Stadium.