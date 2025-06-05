SiriusXM today announced that it has signed a multi-year agreement with media powerhouse and New York Times bestselling author Stephen A. Smith that will enable Smith to showcase his no-holds-barred perspectives on sports, current events and more to listeners across North America. Stephen A. announced the news this morning in an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM.

Beginning this September, Smith will host and executive produce two new, original shows on SiriusXM. His new daily sports talk show will air weekdays on Mad Dog Sports Radio (channel 82), delivering his signature energy and unfiltered takes on the biggest headlines in sports. Smith’s new show will join a daily Mad Dog Sports Radio lineup that features the anchor program, “Mad Dog Unleashed,” hosted by the channel headliner and Smith’s weekly “First Take” teammate on ESPN, Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo.

In addition, Smith will create a weekly current events, pop culture and social commentary-focused show that will debut on SiriusXM and be the first place for listeners to hear Smith’s sharp commentary and compelling discussions on everything beyond the world of sports – from politics and social issues to entertainment news, pop culture trends and more. The show will air each week on a non-sports SiriusXM channel, to be announced later.

Both shows will give listeners across North America a chance to engage directly with Smith, as he also sits down with high-profile guests from the worlds of sports, politics, current events, and beyond. As part of the agreement, Stephen A. will also host multiple in-person SiriusXM subscriber events during the year.

“To say that I’m excited would be an understatement,” Smith said. “I’ve been on Mad Dog before, had the time of my life. So I’m loving the fact that I get to reunite with my guy, Mad Dog, on his turf. That, in itself, is a beautiful thing. But to then add a weekly show where I have a potent platform to discuss riveting subjects in the world of Pop Culture, Politics and Social Commentary…let’s just say it doesn’t get any better than that. September can’t come soon enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve been in radio…especially going back and forth with the callers. Can’t wait to get re-started. Buckle Up! I’m coming!”

“Stephen A. is a singular talent and one of the most influential voices in media today,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “While so many people know him for his unparalleled sports commentary, his interests extend far beyond the borders of sports and into the worlds of politics, news, entertainment and so much more. SiriusXM gives him the unfiltered creative freedom to delve into any topic and allows him to showcase his unique talents and perspectives.”

Smith’s Mad Dog Sports Radio show will debut on Tuesday, September 2. Smith’s current events and pop culture show will debut in September on a date to be announced.

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most prominent personalities on the air today. He is a featured commentator and executive producer on ESPN’s “First Take” weekday mornings, discussing and debating the sports topics of the day with a cast that includes Molly Qerim and SiriusXM’s own Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo. Since 2021 Smith has been an analyst on “NBA Countdown,” ESPN and ABC’s longstanding NBA pregame show.

Smith has hosted radio shows for ESPN and Fox Sports Radio. He began his career as a print journalist, first as a reporter with the Winston-Salem Journal, the Greensboro News and Record and the New York Daily News, before moving on to the Philadelphia Inquirer and serving as that paper’s NBA beat writer and NBA columnist, before becoming a general sports columnist, spanning 17 years.

In 2023 Smith released his New York Times bestselling memoir, “Straight Shooter; A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes,” where he revealed his untold personal story for the first time.