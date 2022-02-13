Super Bowl Weekend: Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund.

Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice.

The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 grant; a professionally produced vignette-style video spotlighting the organization; and supplied recognition for their work in the lead-up to the Super Bowl. Six of these 56 organizations were selected in December to each receive a total grant award of $50,000 to make an even bigger impact in their community.

“The Super Bowl 56 Legacy Program will expand the work of a variety of partners who are committed to finding solutions to the challenges that exist for kids in under-resourced communities,” said Renata Simril, president and CEO of the LA84 Foundation. “These are challenges every city faces, but they aren’t insurmountable if we work together. The NFL has dedicated resources to support unsung heroes who are making the Los Angeles region better, and is shining a spotlight on their work to inspire others to join in. This partnership will bring play and sports to neighborhoods where kids don’t have the chance to play, to address the play equity gap and make these young lives better. That’s the real legacy of Super Bowl 56.”