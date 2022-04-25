The 2022 NFL Draft: Six Favorites in the Draft Prop Bets you might want to try.

NFL draft props continue to emerge as the final free agent & trading news settles just before the late-April tournament. The draft prop markets shifted significantly because of how free agency unfolded, revealing a few new markets with betting potential.

Let’s get the most up-to-date favorites in the NFL Draft Prop Bets event, as well as the analysis of the greatest players in significant betting markets will be tackled. Please remember that lines on prop bets can change so always check to make sure you have the most current information before you make any wager.

We’ll be watching the markets in the run-up to the 2022 NFL Draft. We will also discover the favorite pick with NFL Draft odds for 2022. The top favorites and different markets are listed below:

Aidan Hutchinson(-250)

Aidan Hutchinson is still the favorite to become the first pick overall. Although his odds have dipped somewhat from a high of -290 three weeks ago. Despite the stable rate, all signs point to Hutchinson being the top pick in this year’s draft.

Of course, there are better options in other markets than laying -250 on this wager. But Hutchinson’s status as the first overall pick is likely, pushing his odds to an even greater minus price until draft day.l

Travon Walker(+330)

Many reports have the Jacksonville Jaguars choosing Walker first overall. This has moved the odds board the most in the previous week. Although Walker is second on the board behind Hutchinson, the versatile defensive lineman has risen from +2,500 a week ago.

He only had six sacks for Georgia last season, but he is hyper-athletic and puts more pressure consistently. If you passed on Walker when his odds were higher, you’d rarely have another chance for another shot.

Ikem Ekwonu (+1,200)

Maintaining his rapid rise in the rankings is NC State’s offensive attack on Ikem Ekwonu. He blew up during the NFL Combine, becoming a possible first-round pick. Then drawing back to second at +800 to be in tune with Hutchinson’s ascension.

Following Walker’s unexpected rise, “Ickey” has slid to third at +1,200. But he, like Neal, has great athleticism and versatility, with the ability to play tackle and guard if needed. Moreover, in 2021, he only allowed three sacks on 500 snaps. So he’ll be pleased with whichever QB has him shielding him, and bettors can’t completely rule him out just yet.

Kayvon Thibodeaux (+1,800)

According to CBS Sports NFL analyst Josina Anderson, the Jets were interested in Chandler Jones before he signed with the Raiders. This inficates that GM Joe Douglas is seeking to make a massive move at pass rusher.

Then, provided that Hutchinson, Walker, and Thibodeaux do not go 1-2-3 (disregarding the order), New York will have a chance to add a game-changer off the bench. Thibodeaux is the large and explosive character throughout this mock.

Malik Willis (+1000)

Willis is widely regarded as the best quarterback prospect in this draft class, and he is the obvious pick to become the first quarterback chosen. Under general manager Nick Caserio & executive vice president of football department Jack Easterby in control of the player personnel department, his history fits Houston’s player profile.

Willis is expected by many to be selected third overall throughout the NFL draft. However, a more vital strategy is to bet on him being taken by the Texans, which opens up the potential of Houston picking him with the third or 12th overall pick. On DraftKings, that result pays +1600 and appears to be one of the finest longshot wagers to make right now.

Evan Neal (+1,400)

Even though this class has a clear-cut top quarterback prospect, Alabama’s stud left lineman, Evan Neal, has seen his price rise to -110 and then collapse to +2,400 as many have already risen.

During his recent mock draft, Covers’ Andrew Caley forecasts Neal to become the first overall pick as the Jaguars look to add some extra protection for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

With his height and positional versatility (who starts at left guard, correct tackle, and left tackle for Tide), Neal appears to be the best offensive lineman available in April.

Reminder

Prop bets, without a doubt, make betting on NFL games and watching the league all across the season more enjoyable. The risk of proposition betting is just that, props have far too many variables, making it impossible for anyone other than actual league insiders that can provide true insight — and even they are subject to random chance.

The reality is that the more obscure the prop, the more like straight-up gambling the betting becomes. Then, why do people place wagers on props? Of course, for the sake of amusement! If you want to take your enjoyment to the next level, go ahead. It’s simple to come up with potentially lucrative wagers because of the large number of prop bets available.

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com.