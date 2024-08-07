The Battle of Judge and Ohtani

As the summer unfolds, the anticipated showdown between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani for the home run crown might not be as electrifying, with Judge currently leading Ohtani 41 to 33. However, hope remains for a thrilling battle. Historically, both players have demonstrated the power to send balls soaring out of parks in mere weeks, showcasing their MVP-caliber talents—potentially for Judge a second time and Ohtani a third. Their rivalry evokes memories of 2022, when Judge, smashing 62 homers, edged out Ohtani in MVP voting.

Even if Judge’s pursuit of 60 home runs and Ohtani’s aim to become the first Dodger to hit 50 in a season don’t culminate in a narrow race, fans are still witnessing a remarkable spectacle: the East Coast Babe Ruth versus the West Coast Babe Ruth. Despite Ohtani not pitching this season, unlike Ruth’s earlier career, the excitement continues on both coasts.

Aaron Judge: East Coast Titan

We begin with Aaron Judge, who dominates headlines with his feats. Crossing the 40-homer mark first this season and recently becoming just the fourth Yankee to achieve 40 homers in three different seasons, Judge’s journey is staggering. After a slow start—four homers and a .178 average in late April—Judge has rebounded spectacularly, hitting 37 homers in 84 games.

Judge’s prowess was evident last weekend against the Blue Jays. After a 477-foot homer on Friday and another on Saturday, Blue Jays’ manager John Schneider opted for an intentional walk with no runners on base by the second inning—a decision reminiscent of the ‘Bonds treatment.’ Judge’s manager, Aaron Boone, likened it to next-level strategy, coining it “the Judge treatment.”

Judge’s current stats bear testament to his dominance: 41 homers, 103 RBIs, an OPS of 1.157, a slugging percentage of .701, and a batting average of .322. Even with Juan Soto performing admirably in the lineup, Judge stands out, just as Ruth did, despite having Lou Gehrig behind him.

With Giancarlo Stanton back and Jazz Chisholm Jr. added to Aaron Boone’s lineup, Judge may receive the support necessary to make a legitimate run at breaking his own American League home run record.

Shohei Ohtani: The West Coast Marvel

On the opposite coast, Shohei Ohtani continues his spectacular run with 33 homers, 79 RBIs, a .306 batting average, a slugging percentage of .621, and an OPS of 1.018. As the favorite for another MVP title, Ohtani has adjusted to focusing solely on hitting due to Tommy John surgery.

Ohtani himself acknowledges the improvement focusing on hitting has brought. “I’m growing as a hitter,” he mentioned via a translator, crediting this shift to his enhanced hitting results. Recently, his prowess was highlighted by a 473-foot home run at Dodger Stadium, reminiscent of Judge’s titanic blasts. Additionally, he became the third-fastest player in MLB history to reach 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a single season.

Using John Schneider’s words for Judge, Ohtani too is in a “different category,” showcasing breathtaking power and skill even while sidelined from pitching duties.

While talents like Juan Soto, Bobby Witt Jr., and Marcell Ozuna are having notable seasons, Judge and Ohtani are undeniably the brightest stars from New York and Los Angeles. Their play this season, with two months remaining, promises more awe-inspiring moments—a tribute to the legacies of Babe Ruth reborn on both coasts.