The First MLB Regular Season Power Rankings are out. The Dodgers and the Jays lead the way with the Rays at No. 8

The first week of the Major League Baseball season is in the books and according to MLB.COM the Tampa Bay Rays are the 8th best team in the rankings. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays are one and two leading the pack as both came out of the box starting strong.

1. Dodgers (1 last week)

The season has started exactly as the Dodgers planned: they’ve outscored opponents 40-9 during their six-game winning streak, and their starting pitchers are also keeping up their end of the deal, posting a 0.56 ERA during that stretch.

Including their 4-3 win over the A’s Sunday, the Jays have won 18 of Alek Manoah’s first 22 big league starts, including each of his last nine. Manoah was strong again Sunday, allowed two runs over six innings with two walks and six strikeouts. Entering this game, his ERA (3.06) since his debut last May 27 ranked fourth in the AL among pitchers with 100 innings pitched.

Apr 17, 2022

·

0:26

Alek Manoah strikes out six

3. White Sox (3)

Even with a 9-3 loss to the Rays on Sunday, White Sox starters have opened the season strong, combining for a 2.68 ERA (12 earned runs in 40 1/3 innings pitched). Michael Kopech is off to a good start — in two outings, he’s allowed one earned run over nine innings with a 0.78 WHIP.

Apr 16, 2022

·

1:08

Michael Kopech K’s five

4. Astros (7)

The Astros dropped two of three over the weekend against the Mariners, the team expected to be their biggest challenge in the AL West race. But Houston’s nine-game road trip to open the season — its longest trek of the year — was a success (5-4). Rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña, who replaced Carlos Correa, is off to a hot start, slashing .345/.375/.621 with five extra-base hits through his first eight games.

Get the Latest From MLB

Sign up to receive our daily Morning Lineup to stay in the know about the latest trending topics around Major League Baseball.Sign up

Apr 8, 2022

·

1:47

Jeremy Peña’s first career HR

5. Mets (12)

If the bullpen can catch up to the rest of the team, this should be a good year for the Mets. They opened the season with a 7-3 mark, and their starter ERA is tops in baseball. The rotation has allowed six earned runs in 50 1/3 innings for a 1.07 ERA. The bullpen, however, is struggling: its 4.64 ERA entering Sunday’s game was the third worst in the NL.

Apr 16, 2022

·

1:38

Carlos Carrasco whiffs eight

The rest of the field of 30:

6. Yankees (6)

7. Giants (9)

8. Rays (5)

9. Padres (10)

10. Cardinals (13)

11. Braves (8)

12. Brewers (4)

13. Red Sox (11)

14. Guardians (20)

15. Mariners (14)

16. Phillies (15)

17. Tigers (17)

18. Angels (18)

19. Twins (16)

20. Rockies (24)

21. Cubs (23)

22. Marlins (19)

23. A’s (27)

24. Nationals (25)

25. Royals (21)

26. Rangers (22)

27. Pirates (29)

28. Reds (26)

29. D-backs (28)

30. Orioles (30)

Voters: Alyson Footer, Anthony Castrovince, Paul Casella, Mark Feinsand, Nathalie Alonso, Mike Petriello, Sarah Langs, Andrew Simon, David Venn, Brett BlueweissDid you like this story?In this story:

Alyson Footer is a national correspondent for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter @alysonfooter.

Related

Mets’ aggressive baserunning pays offApril 17th, 2022Option 1A for Mets is Alonso at DH, but he prefers 1B8:40 AM GMT-5Heaney keeps proving the skeptics wrongApril 17th, 2022Taking stock of Astros’ 5-4 trip to open ’22April 17th, 2022Fearless, reliable Manoah taking charge for Blue JaysApril 17th, 2022White Sox-Guardians postponed, rescheduled as split DH on July 1218 minutes ago

Related

Mets’ aggressive baserunning pays offApril 17th, 2022Option 1A for Mets is Alonso at DH, but he prefers 1B8:40 AM GMT-5Heaney keeps proving the skeptics wrongApril 17th, 2022Taking stock of Astros’ 5-4 trip to open ’22April 17th, 2022

Recommended

Everything clicks in pivotal frame for O’sApril 17th, 2022Rutschman’s return to game action? ‘Very soon’April 17th, 2022A triple play so wild we’re not sure how to score itApril 17th, 2022You’ll never guess who flirted with a perfecto in NPB — againApril 17th, 2022

OFFICIAL INFORMATION

HELP/CONTACT US

MORE MLB SITES & AFFILIATES

CAREERS

CONNECT WITH MLB

© 2022 MLB Advanced Media, LP. All rights reserved.