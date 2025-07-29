BY: KENNY VARNER

Capital Sports Network

The Iowa State Cyclones are one of the most intriguing teams in the country heading into this season. Coming off a school-record 11 wins in 14 contests, last year might have been the best season in program history. Quarterback Rocco Becht, a name still flying under the national radar, returns for his third year as a starter and is essentially an extension of the coaching staff on the field. The Cyclones bring back nine starters on offense and five on defense as they aim to establish themselves as one of the top programs in the new-look Big 12.

A look back at last year’s schedule shows that Iowa State benefitted from a relatively soft slate, which became glaringly obvious in the 45–19 blowout loss to Arizona State in the Big 12 title game. The 42–41 bowl win over Miami also loses some luster in hindsight, as Miami appeared disinterested, and quarterback Cam Ward played only the first half—long enough to break the school’s touchdown record before opting out of the remainder. Despite those blemishes, Iowa State has clearly developed into a solid, competitive program.

Becht is a high-IQ quarterback who passed for 3,505 yards last season with a 25–9 touchdown-to-interception ratio. His completion percentage dipped to 59.4%, but with nine starters returning on offense, expect that number to rise closer to 65% this fall. In the backfield, the Cyclones return a potent 1-2 punch in Carson Hansen (752 yards, 13 touchdowns, 5.0 yards per carry) and Abu Sama (587 yards, 2 touchdowns, 4.7 YPC).

Iowa State loses two of the top receivers in the country, Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins, who are now in the NFL after combining for 167 catches, 2,377 yards, and 17 touchdowns. While the unit takes a step back, there’s still talent to work with. Look for transfers Chase Sowell (East Carolina) and Xavier Townsend (UCF) to make an immediate impact and fit well alongside Becht. The offensive line will be a major strength, with veterans Brendan Black, Tyler Miller, and Dylan Barrett anchoring the unit with over 100 combined starts. The line should not be a concern at all.

Defensively, the Cyclones were elite against the pass last season, ranking No. 1 nationally by allowing just 165 passing yards per game. However, the run defense struggled, and the defensive line will need to reload after losing four starters from a group that generated just 17 sacks in 14 games. Still, there’s hope. Dominque Orange returns as a 325-pound All-Big 12 tackle and should anchor the front. He’ll be joined by Markell Chapman and Zamir Hawk, with transfers Vontroy Malone (Tulsa) and Tamatoa McDonough (Yale) expected to contribute early.

The linebacker corps was decimated by injuries in 2023, losing second-leading tackler Caleb Bacon and standout Will McLaughlin for most of the season. Their return will transform this group into a strength. Kooper Ebel (69 tackles) returns on the outside, and the staff is counting on Caleb Brezina to emerge in the middle.

In the secondary, star safety Jeremiah Cooper is back after recording seven interceptions and 18 pass breakups over the past two seasons. At cornerback, Jontez Williams returns after tallying four picks and 46 tackles. Tre Bell, a transfer from Lindenwood, could also carve out a key role.

Iowa State is shaping up to be one of the most fascinating case studies in college football this season. The Cyclones open the year overseas in Ireland against a tough Kansas State team on August 23 in what could ultimately be a pivotal game in the Big 12 title race. After that, they face a solid FCS squad in South Dakota in a classic “sandwich” spot with rival Iowa looming the following week.

The schedule sets up favorably, with Arizona State coming to Ames and a manageable path ahead—every game on the schedule is winnable. A 9–10 win season feels like a realistic outcome. This Cyclones team is a legitimate Top 25 squad and could very well push for another appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game.