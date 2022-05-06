The legendary St. Petersburg Tennis hosts the Florida One-On-One Doubles Championships and Tampa’s own Ed Krass is presenting the event free

The Legendary St. Petersburg Tennis Center will host a free event that tennis can’t miss. Fans will be treated to an action-packed day of tennis, music, food and fun with the e Florida One-On-One Doubles Championships.

One-on-One Doubles Tennis is the creation of Tampa’s own Ed Krass a tennis lover who wanted to see the serve and volley type tennis return. So, the game is played as a crosscourt serve-and-volley Singles game with the alley included. Players are required to serve-and-volley on both serves or there is a loss of point; Half volleys are allowed. All players are awarded TWO POINTS for winning volleys and overheads — hit in the air — that the opponent cannot touch or reach.

Click the link below to watch past tennis stars Mikael Pernfors, Johan Kriek, Murphy Jensen and Tim Wilkison, who competed in a One-on-One Doubles® Tournament https://youtu.be/qmimssbfw14

To really understand the game listen to our interview Krass and where he hopes this game goes next.

What: The Florida One-On-One Doubles Championships presented by Visit St. Pete/Clearwater

Featuring current and former ATP Tour Players

When: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Noon-2 p.m. Round-Robin Play / 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Semifinals and Championship Matches (TV matches)

Where: The St. Petersburg Tennis Center, 650 18th Ave S, St. Petersburg

Tickets: Free General Admission

Limited number of VIP Packages ($200) available that include a Net Game Clinic with tennis legends Luke Jensen and Jimmy Arias plus event VIP seating with Food and Beverage

Entertainment: RJ Howson Band (recently opened for Billy Gibbons, from ZZ Top) playing from Noon-2 p.m. during round-robin play.

Food & Beverage: The Acropolis Greek Taverna and Taco Bus, plus Beverages (non-alcoholic and alcoholic) available for purchase