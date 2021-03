The Sweet 16: Here is your guide to watching all of today’s games on CBS and TBS starting at noon and going to midnight.

Here’s the remaining schedule from NCAA.COM

Sweet 16 — 2 p.m. ET coverage start on Saturday, March 27, and 1 p.m. start on Sunday, March 28

Elite Eight — 7 p.m. ET coverage start on Monday, March 29, and 6 p.m. start on Tuesday, March 30

Final Four — 5 p.m. ET start on Saturday, April 3

NCAA championship game — 9 p.m. Monday, April 5

Here is game-by-game schedule for the 2021 tournament. Clicking or tapping each game will take you directly to the live stream.

2021 March Madness: Complete schedule, dates