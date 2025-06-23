Miami Hurricanes.com — Three Miami Hurricanes were named to the 2026 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation (NFF) announced.

University of Miami quarterback Ken Dorsey and linebacker Jonathan Vilma were selected for consideration, as was head coach Larry Coker.

Dorsey, a 2002 first-team All-American, led the Hurricanes to back-to-back BCS Championship Games in 2001 and 2002, winning the national title his junior season. Dorsey was a two-time BIG EAST Co-Offensive Player of the Year and was named 2001 Maxwell Player of the Year. He left Miami as the school’s record holder in career total offense and passing yards after a dominant career at The U.

One of the greatest linebackers in Miami history, Vilma totaled 377 tackles and posted 20 tackles for loss over the course of his sparkling time at UM. Vilma helped lead the Hurricanes to the 2001 national championship and four straight BIG EAST crowns during his playing days. Vilma led Miami in tackles in three of his seasons, was a three-time All-BIG EAST selection and was a Butkus Award finalist before being selected in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft.

Coker posted a 60-15 record as head coach at Miami, including an astounding 35-3 record in his first three seasons. He led the Hurricanes to consecutive BCS Championship Games, winning the 2002 Rose Bowl and becoming the first rookie head coach to lead his team to a national title since 1948. Coker led the Hurricanes to three BIG EAST titles and orchestrated a 2001 offense that set the conference record with 475 points scored during the regular season.

The announcement of the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in January 2026, with specific details to be announced in the future.