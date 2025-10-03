Jim Williams – Senior Columnist – Capital Sports Network
Three weeks into its fourth season, Thursday Night Football (TNF) on Prime Video is off to a historic start—setting new benchmarks in viewership and redefining how fans engage with the NFL.
According to Nielsen’s Big Data + Panel measurement, TNF on Prime is averaging a staggering 15.83 million viewers per game, marking the best season kickoff for the franchise in a decade. That figure is up 6% from last year’s record-setting pace (14.88M), and a full 20% ahead of the 2024 full-season average (13.20M).
A Demographic Shift in NFL Viewership
- Prime Video’s TNF isn’t just drawing bigger numbers—it’s attracting a younger, more diverse audience. The median age of TNF viewers on Prime is 47.5, nearly eight years younger than those watching NFL games on traditional linear networks (55.0). Within the coveted P18-34 demographic, TNF is averaging 3.28 million viewers—more than any other full-season NFL package.
- Other key demos are also surging:
- P18-49: 7.60M viewers (+27% vs. 2024)
- P25-54: 8.16M viewers (+24% vs. 2024)
- P55+: 5.80M viewers (+13% vs. 2024)
Seahawks-Cardinals Game HighlightS
While the Week 3 matchup between the Seahawks and Cardinals averaged 13.25 million viewers—down from last year’s record-setting Cowboys-Giants game (16.23M)—it still peaked at 15.23 million viewers between 9:15 and 9:29 PM ET, underscoring the continued strength of Prime’s TNF broadcast.
Pregame and Postgame Shows See Major Gains
Prime Video’s TNF ecosystem is thriving beyond the game itself:
- TNF Nightcap (postgame): Averaging 2.86M viewers, up 40% from last year and 55% from 2023.
- TNF Tonight (pregame): Averaging 1.87M viewers, up 22% from last year and 35% from 2023.
A Big Win For Prime Video
- The rise of streaming has fundamentally changed how fans experience their favorite teams—bringing flexibility, personalization, and interactivity to the forefront. No longer tethered to cable boxes or traditional broadcast schedules, viewers can now tune in from anywhere, on any device. Prime Video is leading this transformation, not just by delivering record-breaking numbers, but by redefining what it means to watch football in the digital age. With its innovative coverage, younger audience appeal, and expanding reach across demographics, TNF on Prime is proving that the future of sports broadcasting is already here.