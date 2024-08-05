USA’s Noah Lyles On Top of Men’s 100m

SAINT-DENIS, France — Noah Lyles Clinches Gold in Men’s 100m

Noah Lyles has solidified his position as the fastest man on the planet by clinching gold in the men’s 100 meters at the Paris Olympics. He achieved this milestone with a remarkable time of 9.79 seconds in a tightly contested photo finish, just edging out Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson by a mere five-thousandths of a second. American Fred Kerley secured the bronze with a time of 9.81 seconds. The suspense lingered as the runners waited for the photo review to confirm the winner. Lyles himself initially believed Thompson had prevailed until the official results were announced.

“I thought Thompson had it at the end,” Lyles admitted later. “I went up to him and said, ‘I think you got that one, big dog.’ When my name popped up, I couldn’t believe it. It’s the first time I was genuinely shocked.”

Significance of the Victory

The win was momentous for Lyles and his supporters. It marks the first time since 2004 that an American has claimed the Olympic gold in the men’s 100 meters, a title previously held by Justin Gatlin.

“This is the one I set my sights on,” Lyles said post-race. “It was a fierce competition, and I wanted to prove I could come out on top.”

Lyles came into the Olympics brimming with confidence, clocking a personal best of 9.81 seconds just a month prior. Speaking to USA TODAY Sports, he expressed his ambition to win multiple Olympic gold medals—and he’s well on his way to achieving that goal. This victory not only earned him his first Olympic gold but also added to his impressive tally of six world championship gold medals.

How Coach Motivated Lyles

Before the final event, Lyles’ coach, Lance Brauman, provided words of encouragement that resonated deeply with him. “I told him, ‘A showman shows up when the show’s on,'” Brauman recalled.

The race was edge-of-your-seat thrilling. Brauman felt good about Lyles’ positioning at the 60-meter mark, but by the 90-meter mark, he started to worry as it was closer than expected. “I thought he would run a personal best,” Brauman said, “and he did just that.”

Overcoming Asthma

Lyles’ triumph is even more remarkable considering he has battled asthma since childhood. The condition, which occasionally affected his training and daily life, is now well-managed through supplements and USATF-approved medication.

“I’ve had asthma, allergies, dyslexia, ADD, anxiety, and depression,” Lyles tweeted on Sunday. “But you know what? None of that defines what you can become.”

The Mechanics of a Photo Finish

When Olympic races are this close, the winner is determined by the first part of a runner’s torso that crosses the finish line. This aligns with USA Track & Field rules, which specify that competitors are placed based on the order their torsos—not the head, arms, or legs—reach the finish line.

Next on Lyles’ Agenda

Lyles will commence his quest for 200-meter gold on Monday, competing in the sixth heat against formidable opponents, including Jamaica’s Bryan Levell and Canada’s defending Olympic champion Andre De Grasse. The first heat begins at 7:55 p.m. local time in Paris (1:55 p.m. ET), with the top three from each heat advancing to the semifinals, which are scheduled for Wednesday. The grand final will take place on Thursday.

Carlos SME

Sports Writer & Betting Analyst

Expert in delivering in-depth sports analysis and betting insights brought to you by SPREADS. Follow my articles for the latest updates and strategic betting advice in the world of sports.