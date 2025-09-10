By: Jim Williams

Senior Columnist – Associate Editor

In a landmark move for South Florida sports, Rob Higgins—longtime executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission—has been named the new CEO of Athletics at the University of South Florida (USF). A USF alumnus and former athletics staffer, Higgins brings over two decades of leadership experience, having transformed Tampa Bay into a top-tier destination for major sporting events including two Super Bowls and a College Football Playoff National Championship. His appointment marks a bold new chapter for USF Athletics, blending deep local roots with national sports industry credibility.

“As we began our search, it became clear that this moment was unique for the University of South Florida. Our next leader couldn’t just be an athletics director; we needed a CEO of USF Athletics. In this new era of college athletics, the role involves not only providing a top-tier experience for our student-athletes across all sports but also requires a business approach to build a competitive enterprise, grow revenue, embrace innovation, lead through change, and position our university—and the Tampa Bay region—on the national stage,” said USF Board of Trustees Chair Will Weatherford. “Rob Higgins has demonstrated during his time with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission that he is not afraid to dream big. He will bring that same ambition to USF, and we are excited to welcome him back home to lead us into our next chapter.”

In 2021, Higgins served as the president and CEO of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee and was part of the bid and operations committee for Super Bowl XLIII in 2009. Since joining the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, he has overseen events such as the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship, the NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four on four occasions, three NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournaments, the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four in hockey three times, the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship twice, as well as NHL All-Star Weekend, the NHL Stadium Series, and WrestleMania 37.

“Rob is a fantastic example of the impact our alumni make every day. Through his tireless efforts over the past two decades, he has helped elevate Tampa Bay by hosting events that generate economic growth for our communities, attract thousands of visitors, and enhance the region’s brand on a global scale,” said USF President Rhea Law, who is also the first university alum to serve in her role. “We are proud of his success and look forward to everything he will accomplish as our CEO of USF Athletics.”

Higgins has received numerous accolades, including being named to the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Power 100 for the past five years, selected for Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal’s “Forty Under 40,” recognized in the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s “30 Under 30,” named one of the top 10 difference-makers by the Tampa Bay Times, and listed by the Huffington Post as one of the top 30 sports marketers in the world.

“I have had the opportunity to know Rob Higgins for many years, and I have seen the passion he has for both the University of South Florida and the Tampa Bay region,” said USF Board of Trustees Vice Chair Mike Griffin. “As a university and a community, we are experiencing great momentum. USF is rising in research, rankings, and reputation. With the upcoming opening of our transformational on-campus stadium, Bulls Nation is more engaged and energized than ever. At this pivotal time in USF Athletics history, Rob is the right person to lead us into a new era.”

Higgins’ connection to USF began at a young age when he attended his first men’s basketball game at age 8 and later became a ball kid for the team. After graduating from USF, he worked as a staff member in USF Athletics, where he helped oversee facilities and event management. In 2015, he was inducted into USF’s Zimmerman School of Advertising Hall of Fame and received the Distinguished Citizen Award at USF Commencement in May 2025.

“I never imagined that volunteering as a young boy at USF basketball games would lead me down a path toward a 20-year career at the Tampa Bay Sports Commission. Now, I have the opportunity to return to my alma mater as the first CEO of Athletics. Clichés often carry some truth, but this truly is a dream come true. I could not be more honored to take on this responsibility and am excited to get started,” Higgins said. “Go Bulls!”

Higgins and his wife, Casey, have two children, Laney and Landon. An introductory press conference is scheduled for September 22, and further details will be shared in the coming days.