USFL 2022: The Tampa Bay Bandits return as they face Pittsburgh 8 pm tonight on FS-1 from Birmingham

Our friends at Draft Kings give us this preview of The Tampa Bay Bandits and some players you might know.The Bandits are led by head coach Todd Haley, who spent a ton of time in the NFL as both a head coach and offensive coordinator. Tampa Bay will open the season tonight against the Pittsburgh Maulers airing on FS-1,

Who played in the NFL?

QB Jordan Ta’amu

RB BJ Emmons

WR Rashard Davis

WR Derrick Willies

WR Derrick Dillon

WR Jordan Lasley

TE De’Quan Hampton

OT Tyler Catalina

OT Corbin Kaufusi

DE Adam Schuler

LB Christian Sam

Prediction for most productive offensive player

The Bandits have a good set of offensive playmakers in relation to the other teams in the league and a good play caller in Haley. That should lead to quarterback Jordan Ta’amu sitting in a good position to put up numbers. Add in that fact that Ta’amu is a good rushing QB and it’s hard to overlook him as possibly the best fantasy QB in the league.

Meanwhile our friends at Fox Sports offer this information.

Here’s a look at Tampa Bay’s 10 regular-season games, which will be played in Birmingham, Alabama, for the inaugural season:

Week 1: at Pittsburgh Maulers, April 17, 8 p.m. ET, FS1

Week 2: vs. New Orleans Breakers, April 24, 3 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock

Week 3 (April 30-May 1): at Houston Gamblers

Week 4 (May 6-8): at Birmingham Stallions

Week 5 (May 13-15): vs. Michigan Panthers

Week 6 (May 21-22): at Philadelphia Stars

Week 7 (May 28-29): vs. New Jersey Generals

Week 8 (June 3-5): vs. Houston Gamblers

Week 9 (June 11-12): at New Orleans Breakers

Week 10 (June 18-19): vs. Birmingham Stallions

Here are three things you need to know about Tampa Bay’s schedule.

1. The Bandits-Panthers matchup in Week 5 will be a meeting between Jeff Fisher (Panthers) and Todd Haley (Bandits), who last faced each other as NFL head coaches for the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively. Haley’s Chiefs defeated Fisher’s Titans 34-14 on Dec. 26, 2010, at Arrowhead Stadium.

2. Tampa Bay’s games against the Gamblers in Week 3 and Week 8 will feature the first running back selected in the USFL Draft (B.J. Emmons of the Bandits) against the first inside linebacker chosen (Beniquez Brown of the Gamblers).

3. Haley and Maulers coach Kirby Wilson were members of Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s 2012 coaching staff, Haley as the offensive coordinator and Wilson as running backs coach. The two are more than a little familiar with each other, and their Week 1 meeting will be the first chance either of them has to face the other as a head coach.