By – Kenny Varner

The Vanderbilt Commodores enter the 2025 season with something rare for this program—hope. With a solid core of returning players and a quality transfer portal class, this year’s team looks to be more talented and experienced than the version that finished 7-6 a year ago. That winning season included a 6-6 regular season and a bowl victory over Georgia Tech, marking a significant step forward for a program that has spent much of the last decade near the bottom of the SEC standings.

Last season, Vanderbilt surprised the college football world by pushing some of the SEC’s best teams to the brink. They shocked Alabama, pushed Missouri into double overtime, and kept things close against a high-powered Texas team, losing by just three points. However, consistency remained elusive. The Commodores also suffered a baffling loss to 3-9 Georgia State and dropped four of their final five regular-season games before salvaging the year with a bowl win.

Heading into this season, there’s cautious optimism surrounding the offense, especially with the return of quarterback Diego Pavia. A steady and reliable presence under center, Pavia isn’t flashy, but he protects the ball and plays smart. He posted a stellar 20-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio last season, a stat line that any coach would love to build around. Though Vanderbilt’s offense was far from explosive—averaging just 318 yards per game—it was remarkably disciplined, committing the fewest turnovers in the nation.

The challenge this season will be whether that low-turnover efficiency is sustainable. Overachieving on third downs and avoiding giveaways helped mask some of the offense’s shortcomings. With four new starters on the offensive line, including transfers Jordan White from Liberty and Bryce Henderson from South Dakota, chemistry and pass protection will be crucial early on. Unfortunately, on paper, this unit still rates among the SEC’s weaker offensive lines.

Sedrick Alexander returns as the lead running back and hopes for more room to operate behind the reshuffled line. One key weapon in the passing game is tight end Eli Towers, who serves as a reliable safety valve for Pavia. On the outside, junior receiver Junior Sherrill brings speed and versatility, while Mississippi State transfer Trent Hudson could make an immediate impact. He previously played with Pavia at New Mexico State, and that existing connection may help smooth his transition.

Defensively, Vanderbilt returns eight starters, most notably in the front seven. The Commodores were stout against the run in 2024, thanks in large part to the massive presence of Glenn Seabrooks (340 pounds) and Yilan Ouatarra (311 pounds) on the defensive line. The linebacker trio of Bryan Longwell, Langston Patterson, and Nick Randall also returns, bringing experience and toughness. While the defense was more “bend but don’t break,” the pass rush was average and will need to improve to keep the team competitive against high-powered SEC offenses.

Looking ahead, the schedule is no cakewalk. Road trips to Texas, Tennessee, and Alabama (who will surely be seeking revenge) make for a daunting slate. Home matchups against LSU and Missouri only add to the challenge. For Vanderbilt to return to a bowl game, they’ll need to pull off at least one major upset and once again find a way to play disciplined, mistake-free football.

This team is deeper and more talented than last year’s group, but replicating or improving upon last season’s success will take near-perfect execution and a little bit of luck.