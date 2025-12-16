Quick Take: The Washington Nationals are finally free from MASN after nearly two decades of disputes, and Monumental Sports Network is positioned to secure their TV rights beginning in 2026. This deal would give Monumental year-round programming across baseball, basketball, hockey, and WNBA, while opening new opportunities for MLB streaming and cross-promotion in the D.C. market NBC4 Washington Awful Announcing MLB USA Today.

Washington Nationals Near Monumental Sports TV Deal for 2026

Nationals End MASN Era

The Washington Nationals’ long nightmare with MASN is over. After nearly 20 years of legal battles and revenue disputes, MLB announced in March 2025 that the Nationals will be free to negotiate their own local broadcast rights beginning in 2026 MLB USA Today. MASN, a baseball-only outlet controlled by the Baltimore Orioles, lacked year-round programming and limited the Nationals’ ability to grow their brand. Now, the franchise can finally chart its own course.

Monumental Sports Offers Year-Round Programming

Monumental Sports Network, which already airs the Washington Wizards (NBA), Washington Capitals (NHL), and the Washington Mystics (WNBA), is the front-runner to land the Nationals’ rights Awful Announcing. Adding baseball would give Monumental a 365-day sports calendar, ensuring fans in the D.C. region have continuous coverage. A year-round schedule means cross-promotion opportunities: Nationals broadcasts could advertise Wizards tickets, Capitals playoff runs, or Mystics championship pushes, while basketball and hockey games could drive fans toward baseball season tickets.

Ownership Connections

Mark Lerner, principal owner of the Nationals, is already a minority stakeholder in Monumental Sports, which strengthens the likelihood of a deal. Ted Leonsis, Monumental’s founder and majority owner, has also emerged as a potential buyer of the Nationals if the Lerner family decides to sell NBC4 Washington Awful Announcing. That ownership overlap makes Monumental not just a broadcast partner but a possible future steward of the franchise.

Monumental and MLB Streaming

Monumental’s ambitions extend beyond cable. The network has invested heavily in direct-to-consumer streaming, aligning with MLB’s push to expand digital access. A Nationals-Monumental partnership could serve as a model for how regional sports networks integrate with MLB’s national streaming strategy, offering fans more flexibility and modern viewing options The Nats Report.

Why This Matters

The Nationals move to Monumental would reshape the D.C. sports media landscape. MASN’s baseball-only focus left gaps in programming and limited fan engagement. Monumental’s multi-sport portfolio ensures constant content, stronger advertising opportunities, and deeper fan loyalty. For the Nationals, this deal represents not just a broadcast change but a chance to fully integrate into the city’s sports ecosystem.

Looking Ahead

Negotiations are ongoing, but industry consensus points strongly toward Monumental Sports Network becoming the Nationals’ broadcast home in 2026. With MASN in the rearview mirror, the Nationals can finally leverage their media rights to grow revenue, expand their fan base, and strengthen their position in the nation’s capital.