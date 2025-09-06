By: Matthew Weatherby

Capital Sports Network

College Football Analyst

The way that my ranking system will work is based on the way my roommate and I watch games on any given Saturday. We have 3 TVs that share one audio output, and they all vary in size. If it is a must watch game then it’s TV 1 material, a step down from that will be TV 2 still a good game we want to pay attention to just doesn’t have enough appeal to be on TV one, lastly we have TV 3 this game falls into one of two categories a close game that doesn’t have the same brand value as TV 1 or 2 or someone has a bet on the game. So, let’s rank ‘em

TV 1 Games :

Michigan vs. Oklahoma

Time: 7:30 PM

Where to Watch: ABC

Breakdown: Brent Venables is a Freshman Quarterback’s Nightmare. A Brent Venables-led defense has only allowed one freshman quarterback to eclipse a 65.5 PFF grade. So, what makes Michigan believe? Bryce Underwood is not a typical freshman and is going to have to carry Michigan if they hope to win Saturday night.

Vanderbilt vs. Virginia Tech

Time: 7:30 PM

Where to Watch: ACC Network

Breakdown: Vandy is hoping to put together one of the best seasons this football program has seen. But Lane Stadium at night is what stands in their way of a fast start. Coming off a disappointing start against South Carolina, Virginia Tech is looking to bounce back at home against another SEC opponent.

Kansas vs. Missouri

Time: 3:30 PM

Where to Watch: ESPN2

Breakdown: The Border War has returned, and Mizzou now knows who their quarterback will be for the season in Beau Pribula by way of Injury to Sam Horn. I wonder if it wasn’t some gamesmanship on Eli Drinkwitz’s part with the game plan he had with his quarterback room. On the Kansas side, they are hoping they get the version of Jalon Daniels of 2022, not the turnover machine from last year. If they do get that version of Daniels, we will be on upset watch at Memorial Stadium.

TV 2 Games :

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky

Time: 3:30 PM

Where to Watch: ABC

Breakdown: This game was the biggest stain on Lane Kiffin’s 2024 Ole Miss team after being upset at home by Stoops’ Kentucky team. This is a chance for redemption on the road for Kiffin and Ole Miss. But as Kirby Smart says, no road game in the SEC is an easy game. Ole Miss is favored by more than a touchdown, but things can get sideways in Lexington if the Rebels aren’t careful.

South Florida vs. Florida

Time: 4:15 PM

Where to Watch: SEC Network

Breakdown: This one is simple for Florida. Are you focused on the now or what’s to come next week with LSU? If Florida is focused on the task at hand, this should be a comfortable victory for the Gators. If they aren’t, then a talented USF team can push them to the brink in Gainesville.

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State

Time: 7:30 PM

Where to Watch: ESPN2

Breakdown: This one may surprise some people that it’s not higher in my rankings this week. But I just don’t feel like Jeff Lebby is going to be able to compete with Arizona State after an offseason and one game. I’m a believer in Lebby in Starkville, but they just aren’t ready yet.

TV 3 Games :

Austin Peay vs. Georgia

Time: 3:30 PM

Where to Watch: ESPN+/SECN+

Breakdown: If I’m a Georgia fan watching this game, I’d be praying for no injuries. It should be just another opportunity to prep for Tennessee next weekend.

San José St. vs. Texas

Time: 12:00 PM

Where to Watch: ABC

Breakdown: What you’re looking for out of Texas this week is simple. What does the passing game look like? Does Arch look more comfortable in this game, and can he show us some touch on the football? It was something people started to talk about after that loss at Ohio State.

Utah State vs. Texas A&M

Time: 12:45 PM

Where to Watch: SEC Network

Breakdown: A&M goes to Notre Dame next weekend, so they fall into the same category as Georgia. Get better and don’t get hurt.

ETSU vs. Tennessee

Time: 3:30 PM

Where to Watch: ESPN+/ SECN+

Breakdown: Tennessee cannot afford any more injuries in the secondary this week, no matter what. If I’m a Tennessee fan, I’d also be paying attention to the way the secondary plays with the current injuries, they have.

Arkansas St. vs. Arkansas

Time: 5:00 PM

Where to Watch: ESPN+/ SECN+

Breakdown: Arkansas fans enjoy the wins while you’re getting them, because I’m not sure how many you’ll be able to enjoy once conference play starts.

SC State vs. South Carolina

Time: 7:00 PM

Where to Watch: ESPN+/ SECN+

Breakdown: South Carolina fans get to sit back, relax, and watch Lanorris Sellers ball this weekend for a half and then move on to next week.

Louisiana Tech vs. LSU

Time: 7:30 PM

Where to Watch: ESPN+/ SECN+

Breakdown: Brian Kelly was fired up after last week’s win at Clemson. For LSU, you want to see a little more out of the offense and no leaks from that defense in preparation for Florida.

Ball State vs. Auburn

Time: 7:30 PM

Where to Watch: ESPNU

Breakdown: Auburn, can we see something out of Jackson Arnold’s arm this weekend? He showed you he can run it, but that’s not going to beat everyone. Want to see more out of the passing offense. Also, look out for Deuce Knight in the second half of this one.

UL Monroe vs. Alabama

Time: 7:45 PM

Where to Watch: SEC Network

Breakdown: I’ve never been surer a team needs to cover than Alabama does this weekend. They have to not only beat UL Monroe but beat them to a pulp; otherwise, the boosters may be calling DeBoer in for another conversation.