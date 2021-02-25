Yetna Injured As USF Remains Winless At Home Against Temple

TAMPA — South Florida entered Wednesday night’s game at the Yuengling Center having never defeated Temple at home.



Unfortunately for the Bulls, that streak remains intact following a 65-47 loss that made them 0-for-7 all-time against the Owls on their home court.



Worse, Alexis Yetna suffered an ankle injury with 5:25 left in the opening half and had to be helped off the floor. He spent the second half on the bench wearing a boot.



“It’s an ankle and we will find out a little more (later Wednesday night and Thursday),” said coach Brian Gregory. “He didn’t come down on another player, he just came down on it wrong.”

After leading 34-30 at the half, Temple used a 9-0 run to take a 51-34 lead with 12:58 remaining in the second half. At that point, the Bulls were shooting 28 percent from the floor for the game and outside of Justin Brown (5-of-7 at that juncture) had only six field goals.



The Bulls (8-9/4-7) were 1-for-11 from the floor and had nine turnovers in the first 12 minutes of the second half. They finished shooting 29 percent with 17 turnovers after committing only seven in each of their last two games, including an 83-76 win at Temple on Sunday.

“They put it all together today and shot the ball really well,” Gregory said of Temple. “Our defensive recoveries were not what they needed to be. We had 17 turnovers, which put us in a tough, tough spot. Unfortunately, we were not able to build on the win Sunday.”



Sunday’s game was originally scheduled to be at home against SMU. A couple of scheduling iterations later, the Bulls ended up playing in Philly giving them back-to-back games against an opponent for the first time since 1983.



Brown, who was 4-for-8 from three-point territory, led the Bulls with 16 points.



Temple, which had lost six straight, was led by Khalif Battle’s game-high 22 points to give him 64 points in the two games against USF.

The Bulls fell to 4-12 all-time against Temple, which improved to 5-10/4-10.



The Bulls head to No. 12 Houston for a Sunday afternoon (4 ET, ESPNU) game against the Cougars.