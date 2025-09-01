It was a significant weekend for the underdogs, starting Thursday night when South Florida defeated Boise State. This momentum continued into Saturday, with Ohio State, Florida State, and LSU pulling off upsets against teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 polls.

USF Bulls Dominate No. 25 Boise State

South Florida delivered the first haymaker of the weekend, dismantling No. 25 Boise State 34–7 in a Thursday night blowout. Quarterback Byrum Brown threw for 210 yards and rushed for two touchdowns, while backup QB Locklan Hewlett stunned the Broncos with a 43-yard touchdown pass on a perfectly executed fake punt. The Bulls, overlooked in preseason American Athletic Conference projections, now look like a serious threat heading into matchups with Florida and Miami.

Ohio State Silences No. 1 Texas in Columbus

In one of the most anticipated openers, defending national champion Ohio State hosted top-ranked Texas and delivered a defensive masterclass. The Buckeyes held Heisman hopeful Arch Manning to just 17-of-30 passing and intercepted a critical third-quarter throw en route to a 14–7 victory. Texas, making its debut as preseason No. 1, failed to score until the final minutes and was stuffed on fourth down four times, twice inside the 10-yard line. Ohio State’s new defensive coordinator Matt Patricia proved his mettle, turning the Horseshoe into a fortress.

Florida State Dominates No. 8 Alabama

After a dismal 2–10 campaign in 2024, Florida State flipped the narrative with a commanding 31–17 win over No. 8 Alabama. The Seminoles controlled the line of scrimmage, sacked Tide QB Ty Simpson three times, and held Alabama to just 74 rushing yards. Once again, road woes haunted the Crimson Tide, whose playoff hopes now face early turbulence.

LSU Ends Clemson’s Home Streak in Death Valley

In a battle of Tigers, LSU snapped its five-game Week 1 losing streak with a gritty 17–10 win at No. 4 Clemson. LSU’s defensive front overwhelmed Clemson’s offensive line, exposing flaws in a unit hyped for its returning talent. The win salvaged a rough opening weekend for the SEC and reestablished LSU as a contender in the national conversation.

These upsets not only rattled rankings but also reminded fans why college football’s opening weekend is the most unpredictable—and thrilling—chapter of the season. For fans, analysts, and recruiters alike, Week 1 was a wake-up call: the road to the College Football Playoff is anything but predictable.