By: Jim Williams

Senior Columnist – Associate Editor – Capital Sports

In a weekend that redefined Florida football’s power map, the South Florida Bulls (USF) stunned No. 13 Florida in Gainesville, 18–16, to earn their highest AP Top 25 ranking in seven years—landing at No. 18. The upset not only marked a seismic shift in the Sunshine State’s college football hierarchy, but also set up a blockbuster Week 3 showdown against No. 5 Miami. With Florida State climbing to No. 10 a game that can be seen nationally on The CW or streamed on the free CW app.

South Florida’s Rise: A Revival, Not a Fluke

Under third-year head coach Alex Golesh, USF has engineered back-to-back wins over ranked opponents—No. 25 Boise State and No. 13 Florida—becoming just the fourth team in AP Poll history to start a season 2–0 against ranked foes while unranked.

QB Byrum Brown led the Bulls with 263 passing yards and a touchdown, while Nico Gramatica’s clutch field goal sealed the win in The Swamp.



The Bulls now prepares to face No. 5 Miami, aiming to become the first team since Miami in 1987 to open a season with three wins over ranked opponents.

Sunshine State Power Surge

Miami (No. 5): The Hurricanes are undefeated and surging behind a balanced offense and top-10 defense. Their matchup with USF could be a defining moment for both programs.

Florida State (No. 10): The Seminoles crushed East Texas A&M 77–3 and continue to climb, marking their highest ranking since the 2024 preseason.

Conference Power Rankings Breakdown

Southeastern Conference (SEC)

11 teams in the AP Top 25, the most of any conference.

Top Contenders: LSU (No. 3), Georgia (No. 6), Alabama (No. 19), Tennessee (No. 15).

Depth: From Ole Miss to Missouri, the SEC's depth is unmatched, making it the most competitive and talent-rich league in college football.

Big Ten Conference

Elite Tier: Ohio State (No. 1), Penn State (No. 2), Illinois (No. 9).

Defensive Powerhouses: Ohio State's 70–0 win over Grambling showcased their dominance.

Ohio State’s 70–0 win over Grambling showcased their dominance. Emerging Threats: Michigan and Indiana round out a strong six-team presence.

Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)

Florida State & Miami: The ACC's top two programs are both in the top 10, giving the conference national relevance.

Clemson (No. 12): Slipped after a shaky win over Troy, but remains a threat.

Slipped after a shaky win over Troy, but remains a threat. Depth Concerns: Only three teams ranked, but the top-end talent is elite.

Big 12 Conference