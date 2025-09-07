USF Drains the Swamp 18-16 in Week 2 Stunning the Gators

By: Ruth Caguias

The USF Bulls shocked the college football world with an 18-16 upset victory over the No. 13 Florida Gators, sealed by a clutch 20-yard field goal as time expired in Week 2 of the college football season.

USF’s win almost slipped away after a missed 58-yard field goal with 2:52 remaining, but kicker Nico Gramatica stayed composed and nailed the game-winner through the uprights to stun the Gators. The loss drops Florida to 1-1, while South Florida improves to 2-0 with its second consecutive win over a ranked opponent. The Bulls opened the season with a dominant 34-7 victory over Boise State, and this latest triumph solidifies their early-season momentum.

The dramatic finish was a perfect storm of Florida’s late-game collapse and USF’s relentless play, overcoming their status as an 18.5-point underdog heading into “The Swamp.”

Gators Collapse Late as Bulls Stay Composed

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway had a chance to put the game away, but several incomplete passes and conservative play-calling left the door open for USF. After the Bulls missed the long field goal attempt, Florida took over with just under three minutes left in regulation.

South Florida head coach Alex Golesh strategically used his timeouts, allowing his defense one final opportunity to get the ball back. After a key stop on second down, Lagway’s pass slipped through the hands of receiver Vernell Brown III, giving the Bulls life.

On USF’s next possession, a 13-yard pass interference call on Florida’s Dijon Johnson put the Bulls in striking distance. Moments later, Gators defensive lineman Brendan Betts was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct with 2:04 remaining, further tilting momentum toward USF.

USF’s Final Drive: Gramatica for the Win

With under two minutes to play, the Bulls executed flawlessly. Quarterback Byrum Brown delivered a clutch screen pass to running back Alvon Isaac, who broke three tackles for a 27-yard gain up the sideline, putting USF well within field goal range.

Golesh called a timeout with three seconds left, setting up Gramatica for a 20-yard field goal attempt from the middle of the field. The kick was perfect, sending the Bulls sideline into a frenzy and silencing the crowd at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Key Takeaways

USF Bulls are 2-0 with back-to-back wins over ranked teams.

are 2-0 with back-to-back wins over ranked teams. Florida Gators fall to 1-1 after a costly series of penalties and missed opportunities.

fall to 1-1 after a costly series of penalties and missed opportunities. Nico Gramatica delivered the game-winning kick under pressure, cementing his status as the hero of Week 2.

With this victory, the USF Bulls are officially one of the most exciting storylines in college football early this season. Their resilience and ability to capitalize on opponents’ mistakes will make them a team to watch as conference play approaches.