In a week that could define the future of USF Athletics both on and off the field, the University of South Florida has made history by naming Rob Higgins as the nation’s first-ever CEO of Athletics—just as the No. 18 Bulls gear up to face the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes in a nationally televised clash. This dual moment of transformation and competition underscores USF’s bold ambition: to lead the next era of collegiate sports with executive-level vision while proving its mettle against elite programs. Higgins, a Tampa native and USF alumnus, returns with a legacy of elevating Tampa Bay’s sports profile and now takes the helm to position USF as a powerhouse in athletic innovation, media strategy, and national relevance.

USF’s Power Move: CEO Hire with Commissioner Credentials

When comparing Higgins’ resume to that of Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, it’s clear that USF didn’t just hire a CEO of Athletics—they secured a leader with the pedigree and vision worthy of running an entire athletic conference. Higgins brings over two decades of executive experience as head of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, where he orchestrated major national events like Super Bowls, NCAA Final Fours, and College Football Playoff games. His deep understanding of media rights, event logistics, and stakeholder engagement rivals that of Yormark, a former Roc Nation executive, and Phillips, a seasoned college administrator. As USF prepares to launch its on-campus stadium and expand its athletic footprint, Higgins’ appointment signals a strategic leap forward. His unique blend of sports business acumen and regional influence positions him not just as a transformative figure for USF, but as a rising power broker in the evolving landscape of collegiate athletics.

Building On What Michael Kelly Did At USF

Before Michael Kelly left USF in 2025 to become athletic director at the U.S. Naval Academy he left a very strong foundation for Higgins’ to not only follow but to build upon. During his tenure as athletic director at the University of South Florida, Kelly laid a transformative foundation that will shape the program’s trajectory for years to come. He oversaw the construction of the Porter Family Indoor Performance Facility and led the charge on USF’s first-ever on-campus football stadium—a $407 million project that symbolized a new era of ambition and visibility. Under his leadership, USF added new varsity sports like women’s lacrosse and beach volleyball, expanded its budget to nearly double its previous size, and captured 21 American Athletic Conference team titles. Kelly also prioritized academic excellence, with student-athletes maintaining a 3.0 GPA for 21 consecutive semesters and achieving an all-time high graduation success rate. His strategic vision, infrastructure investments, and commitment to competitive and academic success positioned USF as a rising force in collegiate athletics, both locally and nationally.

Why Higgins Hire Will Transform How Colleges Pick AD’s In The Future

Higgins’ appointment as the University of South Florida’s first-ever CEO of Athletics marks a significant shift from the traditional athletic director model, signaling the beginning of a new era in collegiate sports leadership. Unlike a standard athletic director, Higgins’ role is designed to align with the business-driven reality of modern college athletics, where generating revenue, expanding the brand, and forming strategic partnerships are just as important as managing sports teams. With over two decades of experience leading the Tampa Bay Sports Commission—where he successfully brought high-profile events to the Tampa Bay Area—Higgins possesses unparalleled expertise in event management, fundraising, and national networking. His strong connections to USF and his visionary approach position him to elevate the Bulls’ athletic profile on a national level, especially as the university prepares to open its new on-campus stadium.

USF’s Bold Play: Higgins Tasked with Cracking the Power 4

Higgins’ appointment as USF’s first CEO of Athletics is more than a leadership change—it’s a strategic move aimed at elevating the Bulls into a Power 4 conference. With over two decades at the helm of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, Higgins has cultivated deep relationships with key decision-makers across college athletics, including commissioners from the Big 12, ACC, SEC, and Big Ten.

Unlike a traditional athletic director, Higgins brings a CEO mindset focused on revenue growth, brand expansion, and strategic positioning. As USF prepares to open its $348.5 million on-campus stadium and continues its rise in national rankings, Higgins’ connections and reputation as a consensus-builder give the university a powerful advocate in future realignment conversations. His presence signals that USF isn’t just aiming to compete—it’s positioning itself to belong among college football’s elite.

A Final Thought

In short, Higgins is building a recruiting ecosystem that mirrors the NFL Combine meets LinkedIn meets ESPN—a multidimensional pitch that few schools outside the top 10 programs can match. For USF, it’s not just about catching up—it’s about leapfrogging. In short, Higgins isn’t just recruiting athletes—he’s recruiting belief in USF’s future. His strategy is about building a program that competes for talent the same way it competes for championships: boldly, visibly, and with national ambition.