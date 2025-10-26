The players and owners agreement is done on October 31.

Silver’s Congressional Challenge Over Sports Gambling Arrests

National Basketball Association Commissioner Adam Silver may soon face congressional scrutiny following the arrests of an active NBA player, a head coach, and a former player in a sports gambling investigation. While Silver is not the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) Commissioner, the WNBA operates under the NBA’s business umbrella, making the issue relevant to his leadership.

WNBA Pay Dispute and Silver’s Stance on Revenue Sharing

Silver recently voiced support for a “big increase” in WNBA player salaries but dismissed the idea of revenue sharing as a viable solution. NBA players receive approximately 50% of league revenue, but the specifics of WNBA revenue sharing remain undisclosed.

“I think share isn’t the right way to look at it, because there’s so much more revenue in the NBA. I think you should look at it in absolute numbers in terms of what they are making. And they are going to get a big increase in this cycle of collective bargaining. And they deserve it,” Silver said.

WNBA Collective Bargaining Talks: Engelbert Leads the Negotiation

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, who reports directly to Silver, is leading the collective bargaining negotiations with the Women’s National Basketball Players Association. As with most sports labor talks, tensions are rising as the October 31 deadline approaches. Both sides have expressed frustration and warned of potential consequences if no agreement is reached.

What a WNBA Lockout Could Mean

If WNBA owners impose a lockout, players would be barred from team facilities, practices, games, and communication with team staff. The core issue remains financial: players are demanding higher compensation, while owners are reluctant to increase spending. This is a classic sports labor standoff, with high stakes for the league’s future.

