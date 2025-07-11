Seattle Storm star Ogwumike welcomes WNBA’s expansion plan

Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike has praised the expansion move of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) with more teams to be added over the next five years.

Following the addition of the Golden State Valkyries this season, teams from Toronto and Oregon will join for the 2026 campaign while Cleveland will have a team in 2028, followed by Detroit in 2029 and Philadelphia will get started in 2030.

Earlier in July, the WNBA Commissioner, Cathy Engelbert stated that the historic expansion is a reflection of the league’s extraordinary momentum, the depth of talents and the surging demand for investment in women’s basketball.

After breaking into the top women’s basketball league in 2012 as the overall no. 1 draft pick with the Los Angeles Sparks

The 2016 WNBA MVP told RG.org: “I think anybody who’s a part of the WNBA, who’s a fan of the WNBA wants to see expansion. I’m grateful to see it grow.

“I’m grateful to be a part of it as it is growing and here is to more expansion. We are going to have more teams next year too.”

Philadelphia has never had a WNBA franchise but Cleveland and Detroit did have WNBA franchises and did not succeed financially.

Cleveland Rockers was active between 1997 and 2003 while the team from Detroit lasted for 11 years before moving to Tusla in 2009.