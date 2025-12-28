WNBA Owners And Players Up Against A Deadline To Get A New CBA Finished

WNBA players could strike on January 9th.

WNBA Labor Deadline Approaches

The Women’s National Basketball Association owners and players have until January 9th to finalize a new collective bargaining agreement. Talks stalled last October, and the sides initially aimed for a deal by November 30th, 2025. They agreed to extend the deadline again. While there is still time before the WNBA season starts, the league’s business operations are on a clock.

Portland and Toronto are set to be stocked via an expansion draft. The WNBA entry draft is scheduled for April 13th. If a lockout occurs, players would lose access to team facilities, practices, games, and communication with staff.

Salary Dispute Drives Negotiations

The primary sticking point is the salary structure. Players are pushing back against a salary cap. Owners, meanwhile, are trying to limit total spending. This tug-of-war is common in professional sports negotiations.

Two outside opportunities may also be influencing the players’ stance. Several WNBA athletes have committed to play in Project B, a women’s basketball startup league. Project B will run in Europe, Asia, and Latin America from November through April 2027. The league features six teams, each with 11 players, and follows a traditional 5-on-5 format.

Project B plans to hold seven two-week tournaments in various locations across the continents. The league offers players an equity stake and higher compensation than what WNBA owners have proposed.

Additional Options for Players

There is also the Unrivaled League, now entering its second year on January 5th. The three-player-per-team league includes eight teams. Though smaller in scale, it provides another professional option for athletes seeking playing opportunities outside the WNBA.

With multiple alternatives available, players have leverage in negotiations. Both the WNBA and its players want to avoid a lockout, but the stakes remain high. The league’s expansion, draft schedule, and competitive international opportunities all add urgency to finalizing an agreement.

Path Forward

The coming weeks will be critical. WNBA owners and players must reach a compromise on salaries, benefits, and league structure. The decisions will affect expansion teams, current rosters, and international opportunities for players. A deal by January 9th would ensure the season proceeds without interruption, maintaining momentum for the league’s growth and global presence.

